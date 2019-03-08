Highbury stabbing: Teenager knifed in Fieldway Crescent attack

Police are investogating after a teenager was stabbed in Fieldway Crescent Picture: Google Maps Archant

A teenager was stabbed near Highbury Fields yesterday afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called at about 2.50pm to reports of a knife attack in Fieldway Crescent.

Officers and medics found an 18-year-old man suffering from a stab injury at the scene.

You may also want to watch:

A Met Police spokesperson said: "He was taken to an east London hospital for treatment; his condition is not life-threatening."

No arrests have been made and police are investigating.

Police authorised a borough-wide Section 60 order yesterday evening - giving them enhanced stop and search powers - due to this attack and other "minor skirmishes" involving weapons.

The Section 60 expired at 6am this morning.

Did you see what happened? Call Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or email lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk