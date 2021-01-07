News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Two 17-year-olds charged after alleged knifepoint robbery in Highgate

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 3:52 PM January 7, 2021    Updated: 3:55 PM January 7, 2021
Highgate Hill

Fast-acting officers arrested two teenagers just minutes after a 15-year-old boy was allegedly robbed at knifepoint in Highgate.

The schoolboy was walking up Highgate Hill at about 3.30pm on January 6 when he was allegedly approached by two youths and threatened with a knife for his Apple AirPod earphones and his mobile.

The victim found his friend nearby, who called police, and officers from central north area’s violence suppression unit and central emergency response team flooded the area.

A 17-year-old boy from Islington was arrested in Junction Road on suspicion of robbery, while another 17-year-old from Islington was arrested in Hargrave Park on suspicion of robbery, possession of a Class B drug (cannabis) and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

They were both charged today (January 7) and will appear in custody at Willesden Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (January 8).

Sgt Danny Jones said: “This was a nasty robbery and a terrifying ordeal for the young victim, who luckily was not injured."

