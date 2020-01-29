Nag's Head businesses set to be asked how to spruce up the area

A file image of Holloway Road, near the Nag's Head Shopping Centre. Picture: David Holt Archant

The Nag's Head area of Holloway Road is going to get a makeover.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Transport for London (TfL) and Islington Council want to spruce up the Nag's Head and will ask neighbours and businesses in the area for ideas. TfL also plans to paint street furniture such as electrical cabinets to give the Nag's Head a tidy up - but it says all works will reflect the identity of the area. Six high streets in as many boroughs have been earmarked for similar efforts, as part of a drive to create "healthy streets" across the capital.

Islington Council's economics chief, Cllr Asima Shaikh, said: "This is a tough time for local shops particularly as more people do their shopping online. I, therefore, warmly welcome this investment in supporting local businesses on Holloway Road. I also look forward to working with the mayor of London and TfL to deliver a joint plan to make Holloway Road more attractive to shoppers, pedestrians and cyclists."

You may also want to watch:

The mayor's transport strategy aims to reduce reliance on car aims for 80 per cent of journeys to be made by walking, cycling or public by 2041. TfL's investment aims to contribute to this by creating streets where people choose to travel actively, connecting communities, improving air quality and reducing road danger and noise.

TfL research shows that improvements to make it more appealing to walk and cycle in London's town centres and high streets lead to an increase in retail rental values, more retail space being filled and a 93per cent increase in people walking. The research found that people walking, cycling and using public transport spend the most in local shops - 40pc more each month than car drivers.

Stephen Edwards, director of policy and communications at Living Streets, said: "By making boroughs more walkable and reducing the number of cars, we can create healthier, less polluted and more investable communities - what's not to love?"

London-wide Assembly Member Cllr Caroline Russell said: "It's great that residents and businesses will have a chance to make these hostile main roads a bit more people friendly. If it helps deliver better pedestrian crossings and a calmer street environment that will be good for Islington."