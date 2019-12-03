TfL confirms safety improvement work at dangerous junctions along Holloway Road

The crossing on Palmer Place where the street meets Holloway Road.

A dangerous crossing at a Holloway Road junction will be made safer after a 15-year campaign, transport bosses have confirmed.

A new crossing will be installed on the Drayton Park and Palmer Place junction with the A1 following a consultation by TfL earlier this year.

At the moment, people on foot have no choice but to dash across the road during the gaps between cars and lorries, but that will now change under wider plans to make Holloway Road safer at a number of points.

Andrew Spencer, who started a petition for safety measures in 2017 and gathered 1,600 signatures, welcomed the news.

He said: "I'm delighted that we're looking like finally getting crossings here, but also because it's a triumph of local people power.

"More than 1,600 people signed my petition and it's actually brought about some positive change!"

TfL says it received 295 responses to its consultation, which also covered improvements at junctions with Liverpool Road, Hornsey Road and Hornsey Street. Most people agreed the proposals would make the area safer for pedestrians, but opinions were divided over the benefit to cyclists. TfL has since decided to keep the loading bay in front of The Horatia pub to limit the number of vehicles on the Cycleway in Fieldway Crescent and Ronalds Road.

Highbury East's Cllr Caroline Russell has led the campaign. She told the Gazette earlier this year the plans were particularly poignant.

"I started campaigning about this crossing about 15 years ago with Christine Mabey, founder of Islington Living Streets," she said. "Christine sadly died this year but it's brilliant her calls for a green person crossing have been listened to at last."

See the full consultation report here.