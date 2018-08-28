TfL wants your views on new cycle route connecting Tottenham Hale to Camden via Seven Sisters Road

The Stop Killing Cyclists 'die-in' protest in Camden Road, Holloway. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

Transport chiefs want help designing a major cycle route connecting Tottenham Hale to Camden via Seven Sisters Road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The scheme is one of six announced a year ago as part of Sadiq Khan’s £142million project to improve cycling in areas of poor infrastrutcture across the capital.

Planning work is now underway on four of the routes with construction expected to begin later this year. One of those is the 12km stretch passing through Haringey, Hackney, Islington and Camden.

It ends in Camden Road, where campaigners staged a “die-in” protest 18 months ago to remember cyclist Ardian Zagani who was killed in a crash at the junction with Hilldrop Crescent. The stunt was also a message to TfL and the council about the need for safety improvements, and a second was staged outside the town hall later that year after the death of another cyclist, Jerome Roussel, in Pentonville Road.

Donnachadh McCarthy of Stop Killing Cyclists, which organised the protest, welcomed the news. He said: “We are pleased following the die-in protests staged at Camden Road and Islington Town Hall that plans are now finally being progressed to create European standard cycle-lanes. However, it is crucial that all those who want streets fit for humans, respond to the consultation backing them in principle and insisting that they reflect the highest Dutch cycling safety standards.”

Donnachadh added: “The entire four routes must be safe enough for an eight-year-old to cycle on safely without supervision, as they are in the Netherlands.”

TfL and the councils involved are asking for people’s ideas on what the route should look like ahead of a formal consultation in May.

It would start at Tottenham Hale, before turning left into Broad Lane and onto High Road, and would turn into Ermine Road and then Holmdale Terrace before turning right near Stamford Hill station onto Amhurst Park. It would then join Seven Sisters Road and would pass Finsbury Park station.

It would then branch off with one stretch continuing on Seven Sisters and over into Parkhurst Road and then Camden Road before ending at Royal College Street. The other arm will head down Isledon Road, into Tollington Road, Penn Road and then Hungerford Road. It would then pass along Cliff Road, North Villas and Camden Square before ending at Randolph Street.

The Mayor’s Cycle Action Plan hopes to almost double cycle journeys in the next six years.

Hackney’s deputy mayor Cllr Feryal Demirci, said: “In Hackney, more people than any other London borough commute to work by bike. We want to continue to explore ways of making cycling the mode of choice and encourage even more people to start, so we’re working closely with TfL to develop these plans for additional cycle routes through the borough.

“I’d urge people to have a look at the plans and get in touch with TfL to let them know what they think.”

Islington’s environment chief Cllr Claudia Webbe, said Islington wanted protected cycle routes.

She said: “With our goal to reduce death and serious injury to zero we want to make cycling in Islington as safe and simple as possible, with routes that are convenient, easy and direct.”

Two of the other three routes being discussed also pass through Hackney.

A 7.5km route will stretch to the Isle of Dogs via Westferry, Mile End and Victoria Park and a 3km route between Lea Bridge and Dalston will also be built.

To comment, email newcycleroutes@tfl.gov.uk.