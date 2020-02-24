'Where's our Cycleway?' TfL's Tottenham to Camden route delayed by a year

Morgan Penn with his sign and the flowers, which he put up to stop bus drivers speeding. Archant

A much-needed Cycleway linking Tottenham and Camden is a year behind schedule, transport bosses have confirmed.

The Stop Killing Cyclists 'die-in' protest in Camden Road, Holloway. Picture: Polly Hancock The Stop Killing Cyclists 'die-in' protest in Camden Road, Holloway. Picture: Polly Hancock

TfL says because the proposed route is "one of the longest and most ambitious routes" it has proposed, there has been "challenges" at some of the planned locations.

The 12km scheme, which passes through Haringey, Hackney, Islington and Camden, is one of six announced two years ago as part of Sadiq Khan's £142million project to improve cycling in areas of poor infrastructure across the capital.

TfL asked for people's views on the project in February last year, ahead of a planned public consultation in May. But that never happened and a date for the survey is now set at "this summer".

Campaigners are not happy with the delay. Early last year Morgan Penn went through a spell of standing on the pavement in Tollington Road with a huge sign aimed at bus drivers saying: "SLOW DOWN". He said he witnessed near misses on a daily basis and with Tollington Road a planned section of the route, he is demanding more urgency.

"They said they would be implementing the route about now," he told the Gazette. "It's annoying because Tollington Road must be one of the densest areas for buses in London. They all turn into it from Finsbury Park, we have a bus every 30 seconds and they share a lane with cyclists.

"Last August a lady came off her bike and there was a bus right behind her and it nearly ran her over.

"It's an easy fit for a Cycleway because there are four lanes of traffic. We need that lane to protect these people - it's like a race track."

As it stands, the route will start at Tottenham Hale, before turning left into Broad Lane and onto High Road, and would turn into Ermine Road and then Holmdale Terrace before turning right near Stamford Hill station onto Amhurst Park. It would then join Seven Sisters Road and would pass Finsbury Park station.

It would then branch off with one stretch continuing on Seven Sisters and over into Parkhurst Road and then Camden Road before ending at Royal College Street. The other arm will head down Isledon Road, into Tollington Road, Penn Road and then Hungerford Road. It would then pass along Cliff Road, North Villas and Camden Square before ending at Randolph Street.

Campaigners staged a "die-in" protest in Camden Road in 2017 to remember cyclist Ardian Zagani who was killed in a crash at the junction with Hilldrop Crescent. The stunt was also a message to TfL and the council about the need for safety improvements, and a second was staged outside Islington Town Hall later that year after the death of another cyclist, Jerome Roussel, in Pentonville Road.

TfL cycling lead Charlotte Edney said: "This Cycleway is one of the longest and most ambitious routes we've proposed and this has presented challenges at some locations, which means we've needed more time to design the route and model traffic. We'll be able to provide a more detailed update on our plans, including proposals for Tollington Road, in the coming months."