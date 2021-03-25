Published: 1:31 PM March 25, 2021

Councillors are seeking assurances from Thames Water that residents unable to have water meters fitted in their properties will not be financially “disadvantaged”.

The water firm's plan to start billing council and housing association tenants directly from April 1, rather than through their landlords, has caused heated debate at the Town Hall.

At a meeting on March 23 the borough’s housing scrutiny committee explored details of the changes.

Cllr Gary Heather pointed out that those unable to secure a water meter, which records the amount used in a home for billing purposes, could be worse off.

According to Thames, properties with complex plumbing, particularly flats, means it is “not always possible” to install meters.

These residents are instead charged through a tariff based on the average water use in similar properties.

Cllr Heather said: “It’s alright them having a special tariff, but how would that compare if they could have a water meter?

“People should not be disadvantaged because the technical solution from Thames Water is not possible.

“Let’s spell it out – they should not be disadvantaged by not being able to have a water meter fitted.”

The company offers a cheaper tariff for single occupant households, and promises that if a resident’s current rate is cheaper than the tariff following an assessment, they will stay on that rate.

This arrangement is available only to those who have applied for a meter but have been unable to have one fitted, “either because it’s not possible or it would be too complicated to fit”.

Council officers confirmed that low water users and single occupants are the ones “losing out”, and committee members pressed for an answer on how many households in Islington are unable to have water meters.

Cllr Phil Graham said: “You can’t solely base your water use on the amount of people in a building. One person can use more water than two. Seeing as we have not had water meters before, how can you work out whether they are high or low user?”

Councillors were told that while many can save money by having a meter, larger households or those with medical conditions who do a lot of laundry might be better off without one.