Search

Advanced search

Thank You NHS: Send us your Clap for Carers pictures, videos and tributes

PUBLISHED: 14:59 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:12 16 April 2020

Medics from Whittington Health NHS Trust ask people to stay at home. Picture: @ana2pink

Medics from Whittington Health NHS Trust ask people to stay at home. Picture: @ana2pink

Archant

The NHS cares for us for free from cradle to grave – and people in Islington are now relying on it more than ever due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

That’s why people in the borough and across the UK have been making a small gesture of solidarity with NHS heroes and other key workers by applauding them every Thursday night at 8pm.

During the lockdown, people have also started charity fundraisers to help those most in need, and children’s rainbow artwork is on display in many windows as a symbol of hope.

We want to offer readers the chance to say a personal thank you to the NHS.

You may also want to watch:

So send us your messages, or pictures and videos of the weekly NHS applause in your street, and we’ll compile them for publication both in print and online.

Send us your contributions as landscape video clips (no longer than 10 seconds, please) or photo messages, together will full details of who is featured, to Lucas.Cumiskey@archant.co.uk

Please identify your name in the video message and where you are from.

For a directory of agencies helping people in the borough during the pandemic, click here.

Join our Facebook group for the latest coronavirus discussion.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Islington Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Top cop blasts fake police letter wrongly claiming ‘code red lockdown’ has been declared

Ch Supt Raj Kohli. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Coronavirus: Newington Green cobbler and his father who co-founded Hackney Cypriot Association both lost to Covid-19

Ahmet Kamil runs High Class Shoes in Newington Green. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

10 arrested and vehicles, cash and drugs seized as police target drug dealing in Islington

Cash seized by police in Islington.

Coronavirus: Police and councils step up patrols in Blackstock Road after social distancing complaints

Officers in Blackstock Road to enforce social distancing. Picture: Islington Council

Gun and ammunition seized by armed police in Blackstock Road, Finsbury Park

A file image of the Highbury end of Blackstock Road. Picture: David Howard/Geograph/CC BY-SA 2.0

Most Read

Coronavirus: Top cop blasts fake police letter wrongly claiming ‘code red lockdown’ has been declared

Ch Supt Raj Kohli. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Coronavirus: Newington Green cobbler and his father who co-founded Hackney Cypriot Association both lost to Covid-19

Ahmet Kamil runs High Class Shoes in Newington Green. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

10 arrested and vehicles, cash and drugs seized as police target drug dealing in Islington

Cash seized by police in Islington.

Coronavirus: Police and councils step up patrols in Blackstock Road after social distancing complaints

Officers in Blackstock Road to enforce social distancing. Picture: Islington Council

Gun and ammunition seized by armed police in Blackstock Road, Finsbury Park

A file image of the Highbury end of Blackstock Road. Picture: David Howard/Geograph/CC BY-SA 2.0

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Classic European nights for Arsenal fans to enjoy

BT Sport are showing highlights from four of Arsenal's classic European matches from the past 20 years this weekend

Coronavirus: ‘Impossible to know’ when football will resume

A general view of a football field with goal posts

Thank You NHS: Send us your Clap for Carers pictures, videos and tributes

Medics from Whittington Health NHS Trust ask people to stay at home. Picture: @ana2pink

Live life upside down says Hackney handbalancer

Hackney hand balancer

Coronavirus: Islington Council leader warns of ‘catastrophic consequences’ for public services if government fails to make further funding available during pandemic

Cllr Richard Watts, leader of Islington Council, speaking at a Fair Futures Commission meeting at Arts and Media School Islington. Photo by Em Fitzgerald
Drive 24