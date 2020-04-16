Thank You NHS: Send us your Clap for Carers pictures, videos and tributes

Medics from Whittington Health NHS Trust ask people to stay at home. Picture: @ana2pink Archant

The NHS cares for us for free from cradle to grave – and people in Islington are now relying on it more than ever due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

That’s why people in the borough and across the UK have been making a small gesture of solidarity with NHS heroes and other key workers by applauding them every Thursday night at 8pm.

During the lockdown, people have also started charity fundraisers to help those most in need, and children’s rainbow artwork is on display in many windows as a symbol of hope.

We want to offer readers the chance to say a personal thank you to the NHS.

So send us your messages, or pictures and videos of the weekly NHS applause in your street, and we’ll compile them for publication both in print and online.

Send us your contributions as landscape video clips (no longer than 10 seconds, please) or photo messages, together will full details of who is featured, to Lucas.Cumiskey@archant.co.uk

Please identify your name in the video message and where you are from.

