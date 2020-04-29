Search

Thank You NHS: Send us rainbow pictures, clap for carers footage and PPE demands

PUBLISHED: 18:05 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:05 29 April 2020

Jeremy Corbyn clapped for carers, honoured the Whittington Hospital and called for key workers to be given adequate PPE. Picture: Joe Croft

Archant

We are compiling pictures and videos of people thanking the NHS to feature in print and online, please send us contributions.

Just this week a therapy radiographer from Archway (p13) told us the weekly applause for key workers “makes a massive difference to moral” – let’s amplify your thanks.

You may also want to watch:

We want to share the rainbows your kids have drawn, and see pictures and videos (no longer than 10 seconds, please) of your street clapping and cheering for key workers on Thursday.

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn (pictured) clapped for carers this week but also honoured the NHS staff and called for those on the frontline to be given adequate PPE. So send please feel free to also send across personal tributes to the NHS, and photos of footage of you lobbying the government to better equip staff with PPE.

Please send your contributions to Lucas.Cumiskey@archant.co.uk, and outline who took the picture/ video, and who’s featured in it.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

