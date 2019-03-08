The Archway Tavern is open - really!

The Archway Tavern. Manager Sokol Toska behind the bar. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

It has actually happened. Five years after it closed and following numerous delays, the Archway Tavern has reopened.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Archway Tavern interior. Picture: Polly Hancock The Archway Tavern interior. Picture: Polly Hancock

Pints were served again in the famous old pub for the first time on Saturday, after manager Sokol Toska ended the agonising wait and opened the doors.

Ahead of showing us around the new-look interior, Sokol told the Gazette he still had a few licensing issues to iron out with Islington Council, and so for now the pub would be open in the evenings from Thursdays to Sundays.

"It was good to see people in there," said Sokol, who used to manager the pub in the 1990s and runs Nightclub Kolis at the back of the building.

"It was alright, we only had about 20 people in, but it should be good. It's going to be a wine bar and I'm hoping to open a restaurant soon.

The Archway Tavern. Manager Sokol Toska reveals the threshold to a former incarnation, when the pub was called The Tram Bar. Picture: Polly Hancock The Archway Tavern. Manager Sokol Toska reveals the threshold to a former incarnation, when the pub was called The Tram Bar. Picture: Polly Hancock

You may also want to watch:

"There are still some plans left to submit, so for now we are just open in the evenings. In a few weeks we should be open from 12 to 12."

The boozer, which famously featured on The Kinks' Muswell Hillbillies album sleeve in 1971, has been closed since a failed stint as rock venue The Intrepid Fox in 2014.

Since the £13million regeneration of Navigator Square outside the pub the community, the Gazette, Islington Council and freeholder Enterprise Inns have all called for it to be reopened.

Manager Sokol Toska outside with the benches. Picture: Polly Hancock Manager Sokol Toska outside with the benches. Picture: Polly Hancock

Leaseholder Dr Imtiaz Sardar, who had left it shut, has not been heard from publicly throughout the campaign, but did fail in a bizarre attempt to turn it into a bar with a nursery attached last year.

On behalf of Junction ward councillors, Cllr Kaya Comer-Schwartz said: "As ward councillors, we are happy to see The Archway Tavern reopen and we hope it becomes a local business that contributes positively to our community, as so many do in Archway.

"Given their prime location facing on to Navigator Square, one of the borough's key community spaces, there is great potential for them to do so."