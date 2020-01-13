Search

Advanced search

The Arts Building: U+I wants to open retail space in Finsbury Park site

PUBLISHED: 16:09 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:30 13 January 2020

The Arts Building in Morris Place. Picture: Google Maps

The Arts Building in Morris Place. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

The new owner of The Arts Building in Finsbury Park want to develop a large retail space on the ground floor of the premise.

U+I brought the 57,000 sq ft Morris Place site off John Jones in January for a fee rumoured to be in the £15million region.

It's now seeking planning permission to turn the office space and disused cafe unit on the ground floor into retail space.

You may also want to watch:

The Walnut cafe occupied a ground floor unit in the building until last year, when it closed because owner Emma Duggan couldn't afford the rent. It's been empty since.

A U+I spokesperson said: "The Arts Building will incorporate a mix of uses to appeal to a broad range of businesses, from creative enterprises to high street brands.

"The option to change the ground floor to retail would bring life to the street and offer valuable facilities for local people.

"With a surplus of vacant office space nearby, and more coming forward in other nearby developments currently on site, the plans would also create greater diversity in the local market."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Finsbury Park nightclub has licence suspended after Christmas Day attack

Orleans in Finsbury Park.

York Way Estate development: Neighbours fear ‘much-needed’ new homes could create ‘tale of two estates’

York Way Estate. Picture: Google Maps

Takieddine Boudhane: 200 delivery drivers escort victim’s body to memorial at Finsbury Park Mosque

Moped delivery riders accompany the ambulance contining the coffin of murder victim Takieddine Boudhane as it arrives at Finsbury Park Mosque. Picture: Polly Hancock

Grace Mick: Police appeal to find missing Islington woman who is six months pregnant

Grace Mick is missing.

The Arts Building: U+I wants to open retail space in Finsbury Park site

The Arts Building in Morris Place. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Finsbury Park nightclub has licence suspended after Christmas Day attack

Orleans in Finsbury Park.

York Way Estate development: Neighbours fear ‘much-needed’ new homes could create ‘tale of two estates’

York Way Estate. Picture: Google Maps

Takieddine Boudhane: 200 delivery drivers escort victim’s body to memorial at Finsbury Park Mosque

Moped delivery riders accompany the ambulance contining the coffin of murder victim Takieddine Boudhane as it arrives at Finsbury Park Mosque. Picture: Polly Hancock

Grace Mick: Police appeal to find missing Islington woman who is six months pregnant

Grace Mick is missing.

The Arts Building: U+I wants to open retail space in Finsbury Park site

The Arts Building in Morris Place. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal’s Mavropanos joins FC Nuremberg on loan

Arsenal's Konstantinos Mavropanos during the pre-match warm up ahead of the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford. Picture: John Walton/PA

Monthly award for Arsenal’s Miedema

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema takes on Brighton's Victoria Williams during the Women's Super League match at The People's Pension Stadium, Crawley.

The Arts Building: U+I wants to open retail space in Finsbury Park site

The Arts Building in Morris Place. Picture: Google Maps

Review: Shackleton and His Stowaway at Park Theatre

Richard Ede and Elliott Ross in Shackleton and His Stowaway. Picture: Elena Molina.

Emily Thornberry MP proceeds to next stage of Labour leadership contest

Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists