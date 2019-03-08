Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Holloway charity celebrates 1,000th mentored by business volunteers

PUBLISHED: 10:01 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:30 03 July 2019

Students at the Mentoring Works Celebration event at Islington Assemby Hall. Picture: The Big Alliance

Students at the Mentoring Works Celebration event at Islington Assemby Hall. Picture: The Big Alliance

Archant

Holloway charity celebrated the 1,000th student mentored on its progamme by volunteers from businesses at Islington Assembly Hall on Monday.

The BIG Alliance's Mentoring Works programme, supported by eight partners, including The Guardian Foundation and ITV, has been matching corporate volunteers with secondary school and sixth from students for the past six years.

You may also want to watch:

The scheme runs in 10-month cycles and aims to counterbalance Islington's high levels of child poverty by training youngsters in core skills needed across different industries, and offering work experience opportunities.

Council leader Richard Watts and Islington mayor Cllr Rakhia Ismail attended the ceremony, along with more than 250 students and mentors who have participated in the programme.

BIG Alliance director Rebecca Lynch said: "Our flagship Mentoring Works programme inspires young people to aim higher in their careers and provides them with the practical skills and support to navigate decisions about their future career pathway."

Most Read

EXCLUSIVE: New Arsenal kit is ‘10 out of 10’ according to Gunners legend David Seaman

Arsenal legend David Seaman speaks to The Islington Gazette's Dan Mountney at the Arsenal kit launch at The Armoury, Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

Top YouGov pollster discredits Lib Dems’ tweet claiming Jeremy Corbyn forecast to lose Islington North seat at next election

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire.

Two people in hospital following Holloway Road collision

Holloway Road.Picture:Ken Mears

Swain’s Lane crash: Judge jails BMW driver for 20 months after ‘terrifying moment’ left cyclist seriously injured

The scene of the hit-and-run in Swain's Lane, near the Highgate Road junction.

From refugee to entrepreneur: How Vincent Nguyen founded a nail salon empire in Islington

Vincent Nguyen in his Nailology salon.

Most Read

EXCLUSIVE: New Arsenal kit is ‘10 out of 10’ according to Gunners legend David Seaman

Arsenal legend David Seaman speaks to The Islington Gazette's Dan Mountney at the Arsenal kit launch at The Armoury, Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

Top YouGov pollster discredits Lib Dems’ tweet claiming Jeremy Corbyn forecast to lose Islington North seat at next election

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire.

Two people in hospital following Holloway Road collision

Holloway Road.Picture:Ken Mears

Swain’s Lane crash: Judge jails BMW driver for 20 months after ‘terrifying moment’ left cyclist seriously injured

The scene of the hit-and-run in Swain's Lane, near the Highgate Road junction.

From refugee to entrepreneur: How Vincent Nguyen founded a nail salon empire in Islington

Vincent Nguyen in his Nailology salon.

Latest from the Islington Gazette

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal don’t need Wilfried Zaha according to club legend David Seaman

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Performer, 10, donates £2,000 show fee to hospice that helped his mum before she died

Sasha Rose with the £2,000 cheque. Picture: Marie Curie

Holloway charity celebrates 1,000th mentored by business volunteers

Students at the Mentoring Works Celebration event at Islington Assemby Hall. Picture: The Big Alliance

Cricket: Malan masterclass keeps Middlesex going at Derbyshire

Middlesex's Dawid Malan (pic John Walton/PA)

Hughes happy to see North Middlesex bounce back

Joe Cracknell while on batting duty for North Middlesex (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists