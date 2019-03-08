Holloway charity celebrates 1,000th mentored by business volunteers

Students at the Mentoring Works Celebration event at Islington Assemby Hall. Picture: The Big Alliance Archant

Holloway charity celebrated the 1,000th student mentored on its progamme by volunteers from businesses at Islington Assembly Hall on Monday.

The BIG Alliance's Mentoring Works programme, supported by eight partners, including The Guardian Foundation and ITV, has been matching corporate volunteers with secondary school and sixth from students for the past six years.

The scheme runs in 10-month cycles and aims to counterbalance Islington's high levels of child poverty by training youngsters in core skills needed across different industries, and offering work experience opportunities.

Council leader Richard Watts and Islington mayor Cllr Rakhia Ismail attended the ceremony, along with more than 250 students and mentors who have participated in the programme.

BIG Alliance director Rebecca Lynch said: "Our flagship Mentoring Works programme inspires young people to aim higher in their careers and provides them with the practical skills and support to navigate decisions about their future career pathway."