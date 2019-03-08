Search

The Cripplegate Foundation and Islington Giving appoint new director

PUBLISHED: 16:31 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:31 05 August 2019

Sarah Beinoff will start as director of Cripplegate Foundation and Islington Giving in September. Picture: Cripplegate Foundation

The Cripplegate Foundation and Islington Giving have appointed a new director.

Sarah Beinoff, currently director at The National Lottery Community Fund, will take up post in September.

The foundation, in Elliot Place, provides grants to organisations in the borough to help them reduce poverty - in 2010 it helped found Islington Giving, which it chairs, to continue this work. Islington Giving has so far invested more than £5million in about 80 Islington projects.

Ms Beinoff said: "As an Islington resident myself, I am thrilled to be joining Cripplegate Foundation and Islington Giving.

I am looking forward to working with and for my local community, and building on the Foundation's fantastic work along with our partners, governors and staff."

Cripplegate Foundation Chair Frances Carter said: "We are confident that Sarah will be able to take forward our work in the future, build on our success in local partnerships, and expand our influence in the wider funding world."

