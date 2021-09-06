Published: 3:55 PM September 6, 2021 Updated: 4:04 PM September 6, 2021

Gwyneth Strong, who played Cassandra in Only Fools and Horses, returns to a recreation of the iconic Nags Head pub to mark the show's 40th anniversary - Credit: Matt Alexander/PA Media

Only Fools and Horses star Gwyneth Strong has marked the show's 40th anniversary with a pint at a pub specially decked out to look like the the Nag's Head.

Gwyneth Strong, who played Rodney’s wife Cassandra, was at The Duke in Roger Street, Farringdon, at the weekend, which has been kitted out just like the sitcom's boozer with iconic striped wallpaper and chequered floor down to the framed pictures, stuffed rabbit and horse bronzes.

The pop-up was serving Del Boy and Rodney’s favourite drinks, including Crème de la Menthe and pints available at 1980s prices – 83p each.

Only Fools and Horses - Christmas Special 1988: Roger Lloyd Pack as Trigger, Nicholas Lyndhurst as Rodney Trotter, John Challis as Boycie/Boyce, David Jason as 'Derek 'Del Boy' Trotter, Sue Holderness as Marlene and Buster Merryfield as Uncle Albert - Credit: © BBC

Pub patrons also found the Trotter’s 1972 Reliant Rebel Supervan III parked outside.

Comedy TV channel Gold were behind the pop-up pub, as a publicity stunt ahead of screening the smash hit show's very first episode at 8.30pm on Wednesday (September 8) – the same date and time that it first aired back in 1981.

David Jason as Derek 'Del Boy' Trotter and Nicholas Lyndhurst as Rodney Trotter in Only Fools and Horses - Series 6 - Credit: © BBC

You may also want to watch:

Gwyneth said: “I can’t believe it’s been 40 years since the show first aired.

"There is such a loyal fan base and they are going to love this, it’s like going back in time and being back in the original pub.”



(Left to right) Phillip Pope, who played Tony Angelino, Gwyneth Strong, who played Cassandra and Andree Bernard, who played Nervous Nerys outside a recreation in London of the Nags Head pub - at The Duke in Farringdon - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images



