The show must go on: Islington pupils record nativity for parents at home

Published: 2:36 PM December 18, 2020

Primary and Reception: The Little Blue Star. Left to right: Aprille Nunez Maira, Toren Tapp, Harris Robinson. - Credit: Brandy Williams

An Islington school has not let the pandemic cancel its Christmas nativity celebrations.

Usually, The Gower School would perform its year-group nativities at the Platform Theatre to an audience of family and friends, but with parents unable to attend due to Covid-19 restrictions, it moved the festive performances online.

Pupils have continued to rehearse and perform the shows, but this year they took place in the school hall and were recorded for parents to watch instead.

Little Angel Theatre lent the school stage curtains to help with acoustics and provide a backdrop.

Form groups three and four will be recording their show in January as they had to isolate at home in the last two weeks of term.

Tiia Haataja, communications and development officer, said this whole year has been about “adapt[ing] and chang[ing]”. The idea, however, is still to “give [the children] that normality”.

She described a festive atmosphere spotting “clouds and stars walking around the school”, and said despite the lack of audience, “the children took it professionally, realising they were still being recorded”.

Primary forms one and two: Follow the Star. - Credit: Brandy Williams

Primary forms one and two: Follow the Star. Left back row: Octave Morin. Middle: Tristian Globus-Bishop. Right back row: Zehra Gilkar. - Credit: Brandy Williams

Primary forms five and six: Cinderella and Rockerfella. - Credit: Brandy Williams

Primary forms five and six: Cinderella and Rockerfella. Left to right: Scarlet Pykett, Imogen Baker, Luella Facer. - Credit: Brandy Williams

Primary forms five and six: Cinderella and Rockerfella. Left to right: Scarlet Pykett, Imogen Baker, Luella Facer. - Credit: Brandy Williams

Primary forms five and six: Cinderella and Rockerfella. - Credit: Brandy Williams

Primary forms five and six: Cinderella and Rockerfella. - Credit: Brandy Williams

Nursery children age three to four: Archibald Morin in Christmas Eve in the Toy Shop. - Credit: Brandy Williams

Nursery children age three to four: Poppy Brett in Christmas Eve in the Toy Shop. - Credit: Brandy Williams

Nursery children age three to four: Zachary Normand in Christmas Eve in the Toy Shop. - Credit: Brandy Williams

Nursery children age three to four: Durjayesh Chakravorty Thanendra in Christmas Eve in the Toy Shop. - Credit: Brandy Williams

Nursery children age three to four: Albert Amphlett Ward in Christmas Eve in the Toy Shop. - Credit: Brandy Williams

Primary and Reception: The Little Blue Star. - Credit: Brandy Williams

Primary and Reception: The Little Blue Star. - Credit: Brandy Williams

Primary forms one and two: The Nativity. Left to right: Mia Kugi-Costescu, Rika Uwasawa, Thomas Edwards Farmer. - Credit: Brandy Williams

Primary forms one and two: The Nativity. Left to right: Nirvayesh Chakravorty Thanendra, Evander Hope-Dubois, Eva Hinnigan, Jemima Bhadra, Nye Bowles. - Credit: Brandy Williams



