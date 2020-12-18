Gallery
The show must go on: Islington pupils record nativity for parents at home
Cachella Smith
- Credit: Brandy Williams
An Islington school has not let the pandemic cancel its Christmas nativity celebrations.
Usually, The Gower School would perform its year-group nativities at the Platform Theatre to an audience of family and friends, but with parents unable to attend due to Covid-19 restrictions, it moved the festive performances online.
Pupils have continued to rehearse and perform the shows, but this year they took place in the school hall and were recorded for parents to watch instead.
Little Angel Theatre lent the school stage curtains to help with acoustics and provide a backdrop.
Form groups three and four will be recording their show in January as they had to isolate at home in the last two weeks of term.
Tiia Haataja, communications and development officer, said this whole year has been about “adapt[ing] and chang[ing]”. The idea, however, is still to “give [the children] that normality”.
She described a festive atmosphere spotting “clouds and stars walking around the school”, and said despite the lack of audience, “the children took it professionally, realising they were still being recorded”.
