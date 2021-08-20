News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

Finsbury Park drugs misuse centre in special measures to close 

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 9:29 AM August 20, 2021   
Crouch Hill substance misuse service, The Haven, in Holly Park, Finsbury Par

Crouch Hill substance misuse service, The Haven, in Holly Park, Finsbury Par - Credit: Google

The charity running a residential centre for recovering drug addicts in Finsbury Park has decided to close it down, after it was put into special measures by inspectors following concerns raised by whistle blowers. 

Despite the charity West London Mission working for two years with the CQC to try to bring WLM Haven in Holly Park, Crouch Hill, up to scratch, standards have declined.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) first identified the project ‘needed improvement’ through its rating system in August 2019, but now it considers the service is neither safe nor well led, according to a report published in July. 

It was put into special measures in April, when it was deemed to be 'inadequate' by the CQC, after five whistle blowers came forward with concerns over safety and leadership there.

In a statement, West London Mission chief Roger Clark, has announced that despite engaging care home consultants, restructuring the staff team, introducing a new management team, bringing in new policies, clinical procedures and new organisation systems, that the service had been "unable to respond to the extensive regulatory requirements needed", and it will close.

All residents at the substance misuse service, which can accommodate up to 26 men, will now be rehoused by next month. 

You may also want to watch:

The CQC report states: "We rated it as inadequate because the service did not provide safe care. Staff did not assess or manage risk well which put clients at risk of avoidable harm. 

"Safeguarding concerns were not always investigated in line with the provider’s own safeguarding policy."

Most Read

  1. 1 Finsbury Park to host UK's biggest free Latin festival this weekend
  2. 2 What competition? One bidder left in 'race' to build north London incinerator
  3. 3 New Finsbury Park Picturehouse opening imminent
  1. 4 Tougher conditions imposed on Islington Sports Bar and Grill after Covid breaches
  2. 5 Sculptor will finally have plaque to mark Islington work
  3. 6 Letters on People Friendly Streets and Old Street roundabout
  4. 7 Tributes paid to 'Gooner legend' who died of Covid 'caught at Euros final'
  5. 8 Curb on late night deliveries at Seven Sisters Road McDonalds following complaints
  6. 9 NHS nurses' diary tell patient's 15-day intensive care Covid-19 story
  7. 10 Daredevil Islington physio to mark 40-year NHS career by abseiling down hospital

It was also said that the service did not have a good track record on safety; serious incidents were not always investigated appropriately, lessons learned were not always identified and measures put in place to prevent future incidents, and medicines were not always managed safely, meaning clients did not always receive their medicines as prescribed. 

Mr Clark said: "It is with great sadness that West London Mission has to close the current service at WLM The Haven. 

"The organisation would like to thank all staff, volunteers, residents and partner organisations involved in WLM The Haven over its lifetime."

Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An Islington cycle lane

Low Traffic Neighbourhoods

Traffic reduced in Amwell People Friendly Streets scheme, says report

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Have you seen this man? Police are looking to find him after an unprovoked attack in Islington. 

Man punched in face in unprovoked Islington attack, say police

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Arsenal Women huddle before a match at Meadow Park (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Arsenal FC

Arsenal Women confirm Champions League squad

Josh Bunting

Author Picture Icon
Charlene Cera (left) and Nicole Ortiz celebrate their GCSE results at City of London Academy Highgate Hill.

Live pictures as GCSE results collected in Islington

William Mata

Author Picture Icon