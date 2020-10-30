Search

The London Sock Company partners with Missing People charity to raise £7,000

PUBLISHED: 13:33 30 October 2020

The limited edition socks. Picture: Missing People

The London Sock Company is hoping to raise £7,000 for the charity Missing People through sales of two limited edition sock designs.

The collaboration between the Clerkenwell retailer also aims to raise awareness of the charity that offers a lifeline to anyone affected by a disappearance.

In the UK someone is reported missing every 90 seconds - and for their families life can feel like a desperate and unbearable struggle as they wait for days or even years for any news of them.

The charity provides provide free and confidential support by phone, text and email, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Stephen Fry, patron of Missing People, said: “The campaign will help people and families get access to the support they need. All whist enjoying warm toes and a splendid pair of socks.”

The pink and black socks cost £20 for an individual pair, and £30 for two pairs.

