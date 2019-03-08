Exclusive

'First specialist LGBTQ homeless shelter in the world' opens at Clerkenwell fire station

Clerkenwell fire station Archant

The “first specialist LGBTQ homeless shelter in the world” has opened in the former Clerkenwell fire station, the Gazette can reveal.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Clerkenwell Fire Station Clerkenwell Fire Station

Queer charity The Outside Project is running a temporary shelter on the upper floor of the station, for at least a year, while grassroots outreach group Streets Kitchen will work alongside other agencies to run an advice centre downstairs.

The Gazette broke this story earlier this month but The Outside Project asked not to be named until it had carried out health and safety checks.

“I'm really pleased they are putting it into use,” Carla said. “And it will be the first LGBTQ+ community centre we have had that centres homelessness in our community. That's really important. It's a massive site – it will be the biggest LGBTQ+ centre we have had in London. This is the one shelter specifically for our community and obviously the community centre will shelter the most vulnerable members of our community and that's the key thing we really need.”

Islington Council is in talks with Sadiq Khan to secure funding to buy the station from the London Fire Commissioner so it can be converted into “genuinely affordable homes”.

An empty Clerkenwell Fire Station, after its last ever shift clocked off at 9.30 this morning (Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images) An empty Clerkenwell Fire Station, after its last ever shift clocked off at 9.30 this morning (Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

You may also want to watch:

The station has cost the taxpayer more than £500,000 in security and maintenance since Boris Johnson controversially closed it alongside nine others in 2014, to cut costs.

Islington's housing chief Cllr Diarmaid Ward said: “As I understand it, it's going to be the fist specialist LGBTQ homeless shelter in the world, and that's very exciting – and it's happening right in our borough.

“I'm really pleased The Outside Project and Streets Kitchen are doing it because there are really valuable partners of the council. So it's great. So many of our grassroots groups are coming together to do something really special in the borough.

Clerkenwell fire station Clerkenwell fire station

“Homelessness across London is a massive issue and the only way we are going to solve it is to get to grips with dysfunctional private sector, end austerity and build council homes.”

Jon Glackin, who runs Streets Kitchen, added: “It will be a day centre service with tea, coffee, lunch, breakfast – all that stuff.

“I can get all the services I need to come in and work with us.

“People can't believe what's happening in Islington.”