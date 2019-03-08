Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
Exclusive

'First specialist LGBTQ homeless shelter in the world' opens at Clerkenwell fire station

PUBLISHED: 07:00 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 07:14 02 May 2019

Clerkenwell fire station

Clerkenwell fire station

Archant

The “first specialist LGBTQ homeless shelter in the world” has opened in the former Clerkenwell fire station, the Gazette can reveal.

Clerkenwell Fire StationClerkenwell Fire Station

Queer charity The Outside Project is running a temporary shelter on the upper floor of the station, for at least a year, while grassroots outreach group Streets Kitchen will work alongside other agencies to run an advice centre downstairs.

The Gazette broke this story earlier this month but The Outside Project asked not to be named until it had carried out health and safety checks.

“I'm really pleased they are putting it into use,” Carla said. “And it will be the first LGBTQ+ community centre we have had that centres homelessness in our community. That's really important. It's a massive site – it will be the biggest LGBTQ+ centre we have had in London. This is the one shelter specifically for our community and obviously the community centre will shelter the most vulnerable members of our community and that's the key thing we really need.”

Islington Council is in talks with Sadiq Khan to secure funding to buy the station from the London Fire Commissioner so it can be converted into “genuinely affordable homes”.

An empty Clerkenwell Fire Station, after its last ever shift clocked off at 9.30 this morning (Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)An empty Clerkenwell Fire Station, after its last ever shift clocked off at 9.30 this morning (Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

You may also want to watch:

The station has cost the taxpayer more than £500,000 in security and maintenance since Boris Johnson controversially closed it alongside nine others in 2014, to cut costs.

Islington's housing chief Cllr Diarmaid Ward said: “As I understand it, it's going to be the fist specialist LGBTQ homeless shelter in the world, and that's very exciting – and it's happening right in our borough.

“I'm really pleased The Outside Project and Streets Kitchen are doing it because there are really valuable partners of the council. So it's great. So many of our grassroots groups are coming together to do something really special in the borough.

Clerkenwell fire stationClerkenwell fire station

“Homelessness across London is a massive issue and the only way we are going to solve it is to get to grips with dysfunctional private sector, end austerity and build council homes.”

Jon Glackin, who runs Streets Kitchen, added: “It will be a day centre service with tea, coffee, lunch, breakfast – all that stuff.

“I can get all the services I need to come in and work with us.

“People can't believe what's happening in Islington.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Cheeky’ Bella, 3, dies after tummy ache – leaving devastated Canonbury family to crowdfund funeral costs

Three-year-old Bella died of unknown causes earlier this month and her family are crowdfunding to cover the funeral costs

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

Junction Road Crash: Moped driver sent ‘flying through the air’ after Archway collision

A moped driver was hit by a car in Junction Road. Picture: Google Maps

M. Manze closes: Chapel Market punters ‘terribly sad’ as historic pie and mash shop closes

Pictures from M.Manzie which is closing down. Picture: Hayleigh Longman

Marks and Spencer takes Islington Council to court because it wants to sell alcohol from 8am not 9am

A view of Hill House from Junction Road. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

‘Cheeky’ Bella, 3, dies after tummy ache – leaving devastated Canonbury family to crowdfund funeral costs

Three-year-old Bella died of unknown causes earlier this month and her family are crowdfunding to cover the funeral costs

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

Junction Road Crash: Moped driver sent ‘flying through the air’ after Archway collision

A moped driver was hit by a car in Junction Road. Picture: Google Maps

M. Manze closes: Chapel Market punters ‘terribly sad’ as historic pie and mash shop closes

Pictures from M.Manzie which is closing down. Picture: Hayleigh Longman

Marks and Spencer takes Islington Council to court because it wants to sell alcohol from 8am not 9am

A view of Hill House from Junction Road. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Islington Gazette

‘First specialist LGBTQ homeless shelter in the world’ opens at Clerkenwell fire station

Clerkenwell fire station

EUROPA LEAGUE: Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny relives Achilles injury one year on

Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny during the training session at London Colney. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire/PA Images

Cricket: Ton-up Robson sees Middlesex past Somerset

Middlesex's Sam Robson in action at Lord's (pic John Walton/PA)

EUROPA LEAGUE: Arsenal boss Unai Emery calls for ‘big atmosphere’ at the Emirates ahead of semi-final first-leg against Valencia

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the training session at London Colney. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire/PA Images

Aaron Ramsey’s Arsenal career over after Unai Emery confirms Juventus-bound midfielder will miss rest of the season

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey applauds the fans after the final whistle. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Archive/PA Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists