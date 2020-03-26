$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')
Search

Advanced search

There With You: Closed Cally launderette cleaning NHS scrubs free of charge

PUBLISHED: 09:34 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:35 26 March 2020

Rohit Dhillon outside One Stop Wash.

Rohit Dhillon outside One Stop Wash.

Archant

A laundrette in Islington is providing free cleaning services for people in self isolation and cleaning scrubs for NHS workers.

There WIth You logo. Islington Gazette. Picture: ArchantThere WIth You logo. Islington Gazette. Picture: Archant

One Stop Wash in Caledonian Road has organised deliveries to elderly residents and those in self isolation who cannot do their laundry.

The laundrette will also begin cleaning for frontline NHS workers at Killick Street Health Centre which is opposite the shop.

Rohit Dhillion, who took over the family business last year after returning from studying chemical engineering at the University of Birmingham, said: “I want to carry on the family tradition of looking after the community.

“We want to have a family feel with our customers. This is a time where I have had to step up and take on some responsibility.”

One Stop Wash decided to close to the public as the shop was not large enough to practice social distancing.

The boiler in the shop has been adjusted to the correct temperature so washing machines can reach temperatures above 70 degrees in order to remove any traces of coronavirus from NHS workers’ clothing.

You may also want to watch:

The shop is currently reaching out to more elderly residents to try and help out as many people as possible.

One Stop Wash opened in 2012 and was run by Rohit’s family until the 23-year-old took over.

Rohit said: “Sales went to zero overnight so I thought if this is how it’s going to be I might as well use this time to help out the community.”

He added it was easy to adapt the service for drop offs since the business had been planning to go online before coronavirus struck.

The three staff members at One Stop Wash always wear the appropriate protective equipment to ensure they don’t come into contact with anyones clothing.

A member of staff calls elderly residents when they are several minutes from their home before leaving their laundry safely outside their door.

If you are in self isolation and need assistance with your laundry you can contact One Stop Watch on 0207 837 4997.

For the latest coronavirus news from across north London join our Facebook group here. Click here for our directory of support groups for people in Islington.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus: Covid-19 cases in Islington rise to 59 – as Boris Johnson orders lockdown

Four people have now died of coronavirus in Brent. Picture: PA Images

Coronavirus: Council leader threatens to close Islington parks

People queueing for ice creams in Highbury Fields.

Coronavirus Bill: Jeremy Corbyn calls for guaranteed income for gig economy and self-employed workers

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Coronavirus: Mutual Aid community groups set up across UK to help neighbours self-isolating

A file image of someone self-isolating due to coronavirus. Picture: PA

Coronavirus: Forty-five test positive for Covid-19 in Islington – as pubs, restaurants and gyms ordered to close

Four people have now died of coronavirus in Brent. Picture: PA Images

Most Read

Coronavirus: Covid-19 cases in Islington rise to 59 – as Boris Johnson orders lockdown

Four people have now died of coronavirus in Brent. Picture: PA Images

Coronavirus: Council leader threatens to close Islington parks

People queueing for ice creams in Highbury Fields.

Coronavirus Bill: Jeremy Corbyn calls for guaranteed income for gig economy and self-employed workers

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Coronavirus: Mutual Aid community groups set up across UK to help neighbours self-isolating

A file image of someone self-isolating due to coronavirus. Picture: PA

Coronavirus: Forty-five test positive for Covid-19 in Islington – as pubs, restaurants and gyms ordered to close

Four people have now died of coronavirus in Brent. Picture: PA Images

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal’s Carter calls for back-to-back Euro finals in 2021

Bayern Munich's Verena Schweers (left) and Arsenal's Danielle Carter in action during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Whittington Hospital: We won’t be out of coronavirus beds “by the weekend”

The Whittington Hospital in North London. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Recipe: Frances Bissell’s Banana and Walnut Loaf

Frances Bissell's Afternoon tea on Gozo and banana and walnut loaf

Coronavirus London live updates: Support for self-employed to be announced by Rishi Sunak

Pictured are Boris Johnson, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey on February 14. Picture: PA/Matt Dunham

There With You: Closed Cally launderette cleaning NHS scrubs free of charge

Rohit Dhillon outside One Stop Wash.
Drive 24