There With You: Closed Cally launderette cleaning NHS scrubs free of charge

A laundrette in Islington is providing free cleaning services for people in self isolation and cleaning scrubs for NHS workers.

One Stop Wash in Caledonian Road has organised deliveries to elderly residents and those in self isolation who cannot do their laundry.

The laundrette will also begin cleaning for frontline NHS workers at Killick Street Health Centre which is opposite the shop.

Rohit Dhillion, who took over the family business last year after returning from studying chemical engineering at the University of Birmingham, said: “I want to carry on the family tradition of looking after the community.

“We want to have a family feel with our customers. This is a time where I have had to step up and take on some responsibility.”

One Stop Wash decided to close to the public as the shop was not large enough to practice social distancing.

The boiler in the shop has been adjusted to the correct temperature so washing machines can reach temperatures above 70 degrees in order to remove any traces of coronavirus from NHS workers’ clothing.

The shop is currently reaching out to more elderly residents to try and help out as many people as possible.

One Stop Wash opened in 2012 and was run by Rohit’s family until the 23-year-old took over.

Rohit said: “Sales went to zero overnight so I thought if this is how it’s going to be I might as well use this time to help out the community.”

He added it was easy to adapt the service for drop offs since the business had been planning to go online before coronavirus struck.

The three staff members at One Stop Wash always wear the appropriate protective equipment to ensure they don’t come into contact with anyones clothing.

A member of staff calls elderly residents when they are several minutes from their home before leaving their laundry safely outside their door.

If you are in self isolation and need assistance with your laundry you can contact One Stop Watch on 0207 837 4997.

