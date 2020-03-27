There With You: Chapel Market cafe delivers food to NHS staff fighting coronavirus

Yildirim and a colleague delivering food to University College Hospital. Archant

A Chapel Market cafe owner forced to close his business due to coronavirus is instead preparing free food for NHS staff and other frontline workers.

Yildirim giving food to police officers. Yildirim giving food to police officers.

Yildirim Gorgun, who runs Cafe Millenium, has taken food to University College Hospital, handed meals to police on the street, and delivered to Islington Council offices in Upper Street in the last week. Many other small businesses have done similar things, and Yildirim is now calling on others to do the same.

“As a business owner I have closed my workplace to prepare lunch packages for the NHS hospital staff,” he said. “I would like all the business owners to show the same dedication with their facilities after all the hospital staff are there for us and we are grateful, so we are also there for the NHS.

“If there are people who need help for free food, we are always ready to do it.”

Yildirim asks any key workers to call 020 3730 2657 if they need food prepared.

