There With You: Islington Giving launches crisis fund to support vulnerable people during coronavirus pandemic

Islington Giving launched a crisis fund on Wednesday to help the most vulnerable people in the borough during the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

Money will go straight to organisations Islington Giving knows and trusts, which work with residents who are isolated, anxious and most in need of financial support through this crisis.

Some of the fund money will go directly to residents in need of food or help with fuel bills via Islington Council’s residents support scheme.

Islington Giving’s director Sarah Benioff said: “It’s encouraging to see so much great community action already emerging in Islington and at Islington Giving we are pleased to be able to help in some way during these difficult times, particularly the most vulnerable people in our community that will suffer the greatest hardship during the crisis.”

If any money remains in the fund at the end of the Covid-19 outbreak, Islington Giving says it “will continue to be spent helping isolated people and those who suffer most from poverty in the borough”.

To contribute to the Islington Giving Crisis Fund please click here or here.

Islington Giving has been working in Islington for 10 years, giving funds and working with over 70 local organisations.

