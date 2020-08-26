Next Islington area to become People Friendly Streets neighbourhood announced

Islington’s third People Friendly Streets neighbourhood has been revealed.

Clerkenwell Green will be the next area to see controversial traffic-curbing measures put in place by Islington Council under 18-month Experimental Traffic Orders.

The measures, which include blocking through-routes with bollards, signage or camera enforcement, aim to make the streets safer and greener for pedestrians and cyclists as the coronavirus lockdown eases.

Work will start on September 7 on four traffic filters on Clerkenwell Green at the connecting road to Aylesbury Street, on Sans Walk, and on Corporation Row at the junctions with Clerkenwell Close and Woodbridge Street.

Five shared-use parking bays on Clerkenwell Green will also be suspended and moved to Clerkenwell Close.

Two camera-enforced filters on Corporation Row will allow the 812 bus through, so it can continue using its current route to The Peel on Northampton Road.

Similar schemes in St Peter’s and Canonbury East have been the subject of multiple protests outside the Town Hall, with demonstrators demanding they be revoked.

Residents were not consulted before the measures were implemented, and protesters are concerned about access for less-mobile people and the knock-on effect on congestion in neighbouring roads.

A retrospective consultation will take place next year, but residents can leave suggestions on a forum in the meantime.

Islington Council says it conducted a public consultation on traffic-reduction proposals for the roads of Clerkenwell Green in 2017, and that the plans were supported by “a majority of respondents”.

Cllr Rowena Champion, Islington Council’s executive member for environment and transport, said: “Islington’s People Friendly Streets will help to create a better borough for all, making it easier for local people to walk, cycle and use buggies and wheelchairs.

“Clerkenwell Green is one of Islington’s most historic sites, and attracts many visitors every day. By turning it into our latest People Friendly Streets neighbourhood, we can ensure that it remains an attractive, safe and pleasant space for all.

“We are working at pace to redesign many of the borough’s streets, both to create a greener, better borough and to ensure we respond effectively to the Covid-19 pandemic, and we look forward to announcing further details of our plans in the near future.”

The Clerkenwell Green area dates back to the 12th century and is one of London’s oldest public spaces.

Residents are not exempt from the filters, but the area will remain accessible by car via other routes.

The council stressed it consults with emergency services before each People Friendly Streets scheme is installed, but the Gazette recently revealed the London Ambulance Service has expressed concerns about the impact physical barriers may have on response times.

Leave comments on Islington Council’s forum at https://islingtonpeoplefriendlystreets.commonplace.is/

The Gazette is holding a live Q&A on the People Friendly Streets with Cllr Champion and council leader Cllr Richard Watts today (August 26) at 4pm. Sign up at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/qa-on-people-friendly-streets-with-islington-council-tickets-117506805017

