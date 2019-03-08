Third secret meeting to take place over Islington Council whistleblower allegations

Islington Town Hall.Picture:Ken Mears Archant

Councillors will meet behind closed doors next week to consider a secretive 132-page document regarding allegations made against a senior town hall employee.

It is understood a specialist lawyer has also been appointed externally to investigate the claims. The QC has expertise in discrimination and whistleblowing cases within the realm of local government.

A lengthy report to be considered by members of the investigating and disciplinary committee on Monday includes 116 pages of redacted appendices, and was authored by Richard Penn of the Local Government Association (LGA).

The LGA is a membership organisation for English councils and Mr Penn's involvement is likely to indicate allegations being made against one of a small number of senior Islington staff.

Monday's meeting is the third since April to discuss the case, and follows an audit committee in January at which councillors signed off the appointment of the external investigation into whistleblowing complaints - an update of which will be provided at another meeting on Thursday. April's meeting took nearly three hours.