Heathrow Pause: Three arrested in Hornsey Lane on suspicion of conspiracy to commit public nuisance at Heathrow Airport

Police have arrested three people in Hornsey Lane on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a public nuisance in relation to operations at Heathrow Airport tomorrow.

Two women and one man were arrested in Hornsey Lane, while two other men were arrested in Pritchard's Road, Bethnal Green. They have been taken to a London police station.

Multiple officer and a police helicopter were seen in Hornsey Lane at about 4pm and motorists were advised to avoid the area. Officers were also seen around Whitehall Park and Beaumont Rise.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor said: "We have carried out these arrests today in response to proposed plans for illegal drone use near Heathrow Airport which protest group Heathrow Pause have said will take place tomorrow morning.

"Our policing plan is aimed at preventing criminal activity which poses a significant safety and security risk to the airport, and the thousands of passengers that will be using it. We have warned previously that arrests would be made if this activity continued.

"In these circumstances, we believe these arrests to be a proportionate response to preventing criminal activity that could significantly impact on a major piece of national infrastructure.

"We remain fully prepared for the planned protest tomorrow, and will work quickly to identify criminal activity and arrest anyone committing offences."