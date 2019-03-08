Owen Jones attack: Three men arrested after columnist assaulted in Pentonville Road

Owen Jones give a speech during the March for Europe rally in Parliament Square, London to show support for the European Union in the wake of Brexit. PA Archive/PA Images

Police have arrested three men in connection to an attack on left-wing activist Owen Jones in Pentonville Road on August 17.

Three men aged 39, 34 and 29 were arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm and violent disorder after they handed themselves in at a north London police station today. They remain in custody.

Mr Jones, an author and Guardian columnist, was celebrating his 35th birthday when he was attacked by four males outside the Lexington pub at 3am. When Mr Jones' friends tried to help him they were also attacked.

No one required hospital treatment.