Three men jailed for 'territorial gang fight' in St John Street

PUBLISHED: 14:15 16 September 2019

Michael Dyra pleaded guilty of violent disorder and carrying a weapon in relation to an incident in St John Street on October 16, 2018. Picture: Met Police

Three men have been jailed for their roles in a "territorial dispute" between "weapon-wielding gangs" in St John Street last October.

David Liwala Christopher Moran was found guilty of violent disorder in connection to an incident in St John Street on October 16, 2018. Picture: Met PoliceDavid Liwala Christopher Moran was found guilty of violent disorder in connection to an incident in St John Street on October 16, 2018. Picture: Met Police

Michael Dyra, of Hoxton, was sentenced to 28 months for violent disorder at Blackfriars Crown Court on September 6, and he'll serve a concurrent 10 months stretch for carrying an offensive weapon.

David Liwala, 22, got 27 months imprisonment suspended for 20 months, 300 hours unpaid work, plus 30 days of electronically monitored curfew from 6am to 8pm, at the same court that day.

Christopher Mora, 21, who the prosecution said was involved with a rival gang to Dyra and Liwala, was sentenced to 3 years and 4 months for violent disorder and 16 months concurrent for carrying a knife at Blackfriars on Monday last week.

Marcus Joyce, from the CPS, said: "This was a violent incident between two weapon-wielding gangs in a territorial dispute

Christopher Moran pleaded guilty to carrying a bladed article and was found guilty of violent disorder in connection to an incident in St John Street on October 16, 2018. Picture: Met PoliceChristopher Moran pleaded guilty to carrying a bladed article and was found guilty of violent disorder in connection to an incident in St John Street on October 16, 2018. Picture: Met Police

"The gangs chased each other through St John Street at 10.30pm, with the many witnesses around not deterring them from their actions.

"CCTV and other evidence presented to the jury, such as rap lyrics inferring involvement found on a defendant's phone, overwhelmingly proved the prosecution case."

The morning after the incident on October 16, a worker at the Spa Green estate, told the Gazette: "When the police turned up they taped off St John Street from the junction with Lloyds Row all the way up to Rosebery Avenue.

"A resident came to speak to me - they said they were looking through their window and saw a group of youths.

"They saw a young man with his back to the wall with a knife in his hand.

"He was surrounded by a group of 10 others and at least three of them had knives out."

