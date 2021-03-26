By-elections set for Highbury West, Mildmay and St Peter’s wards

Published: 5:56 PM March 26, 2021

Andy Hull, Joe Calouri and Vivien Cutler, who are all standing down as Islington Labour councillors - Credit: Islington Labour

Three more Islington councillors have handed in their formal notices of resignation this week, meaning by-elections will be held in five wards in May.

Cllr Andy Hull, Cllr Joe Caluori and Cllr Vivien Cutler have stepped down in Highbury West ward, Mildmay ward and St Peter’s ward respectively, Islington Council announced today (March 26).

By-elections will also be held to replace Claudia Webbe in Bunhill, and Paul Smith in Holloway on May 6 on the same day as the Mayor of London and London Assembly elections.

Cllr Hull, Islington's former finance chief, said it had been "a pleasure, privilege and source of pride" to serve the people of Highbury and Islington since 2010, and that he "couldn’t have wished to represent a better place", but that his family is now in the process of relocating to Morroco.

Cllr Caluori, who has spent 10 years in the post, including six years as cabinet member for children and families, said he felt it was the "best time to step down" because of work and family commitments, and that it had been "tough as a parent of young children, pulled three ways between family, politics and work".

"In my opinion you get out of being a councillor what you put in," he added.

"I gave a lot of myself but I also gained a huge amount, including my work on county lines child criminal exploitation and youth violence.

"I leave with few regrets, lots of new friends, hopefully a bit wiser and humbler than I was 10 years ago."

Cllr Cutler, who has been a councillor in St Peter’s since 2018, has served as chair of the children’s services scrutiny committee for most of that time, tackling educational inequalities.

Cllr Kaya Comer- Schwartz, leader of the Islington Labour Group, said: “Andy, Joe and Vivien have been fantastic community champions and will be sadly missed by local people across the borough.

“They represent the very best of Labour in local government and between them, can be proud of the difference they have made for local people in Islington.

“I want to wish Andy, Joe and Vivien the very best for their futures, and thank them for their commitment and public service”