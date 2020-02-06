Search

Three vehicle crash closes Highbury Park

PUBLISHED: 13:39 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:39 06 February 2020

A car, motorbike and bus were involved in a collision at the junction of Highbury Park and Highbury Grange. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

A car, motorbike and bus were involved in a collision at the junction of Highbury Park and Highbury Grange. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Archant

A car, motorcycle and bus were involved in a collision in Highbury on Thursday afternoon - but it's not thought anyone was seriously hurt.

Police were called to Highbury Grange, near Highbury Park, at 11.23am to reports of a collision.

The motorcyclist was being treated at the scene for suspected leg injuries.

TfL says bus routes 4, 19 and 236 are on diversion due to the incident, which has created traffic both ways down Highbury Park.

Eyewitness Nurudeen Oyelakin told the Gazette: "The [car driver] was trying to overtake the bus but I saw a motorcyclist coming down trying to squeeze himself through and because of the speed he hit the lady [driving the car]. I was just in my car looking and suddenly there was a loud bang. I think the [car driver] tried to swerve to save the cyclist and also hit the bus."

