Three vehicle crash closes Highbury Park

A car, motorbike and bus were involved in a collision at the junction of Highbury Park and Highbury Grange. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey Archant

A car, motorcycle and bus were involved in a collision in Highbury on Thursday afternoon - but it's not thought anyone was seriously hurt.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to Highbury Grange, near Highbury Park, at 11.23am to reports of a collision.

You may also want to watch:

The motorcyclist was being treated at the scene for suspected leg injuries.

TfL says bus routes 4, 19 and 236 are on diversion due to the incident, which has created traffic both ways down Highbury Park.

Eyewitness Nurudeen Oyelakin told the Gazette: "The [car driver] was trying to overtake the bus but I saw a motorcyclist coming down trying to squeeze himself through and because of the speed he hit the lady [driving the car]. I was just in my car looking and suddenly there was a loud bang. I think the [car driver] tried to swerve to save the cyclist and also hit the bus."