Three weeks of water disruption for people in Holloway due to Thames Water works

PUBLISHED: 15:36 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:36 19 November 2019

The work to fix the pipe affected the water supply for people in Holloway. Picture: Joe Elliott

The work to fix the pipe affected the water supply for people in Holloway. Picture: Joe Elliott

Archant

People in Holloway have criticised Thames Water after their water supplies were disrupted for three weeks due to works in Holloway Road.

The work to fix the pipe affected the water supply for people in Holloway. Picture: Joe Elliott

Residents say they have had poor pressure with periods of none at all and that there has been a "lack of communication" from the water company.

The issue lasted from October 26 until Friday while Thames Water worked on a pipe outside Morrisons in Holloway Road.

During a two week period Joe Elliott and his flatmates contacted Thames Water seven times before a plumber was sent out to explain the situation.

He said: "That's the thing that's so annoying about it, it's just the lack of communication. They could have sent out letters to explain what was happening."

Another resident who asked to remain anonymous said: "I have found it really odd that there was nothing mentioned about the issue on their website.

You may also want to watch:

"I only received one text message from them when they started the work. It would [have been] nice if they could give daily updates to residents."

Responding to the complaints, Thames Water said: "We're sorry to those residents who have had intermittent problems with their water supply during periods of high demand, due to our work to divert a water main around a protected tree. We've been providing them with bottled water and will continue to do so until the work finishes later this week."

Thames Water also said that they "sent text messages to all those who have provided mobile numbers, to keep them updated".

However, residents that have spoken to the Gazette said they only received one text during the three week period.

There has been some confusion about the cause of the problem as despite some being told it was caused by a diversion, others were given a different explanation.

Joe Elliott, who lives on Loraine Estate, said: "A plumber from Thames Water came out to us and gave us a reference number about a leak on Holloway Road."

Although Thames Water said the issue only occurred during peak times, according to some residents "it's been all hours of the day".

