Thugs smash ‘heavy object’ over man’s head in daylight brawl off Seven Sisters Road

PUBLISHED: 15:51 02 April 2019

Crime scene in Axminster Road following brawl where man was hit with 'heavy object'. Picture: Islington Gazette

A man was cracked over the head with a “heavy object” during a daylight brawl in Seven Sisters Road on Sunday.

Police and paramedics were called at about 5pm to reports of a group of men fighting in Axminster Road.

The victim was taken to hospital but police say his injuries are “not life threatening”.

A youth worker, who asked to remain anonymous but lives in the road, told the Gazette: “I saw the aftermath. Saw a group of guys running towards Seven Sisters Road. I then saw another guy on the floor. A convoy of cars came up and asked me if the guy had died. He was hit over the head with something.”

He believes the violence was fuelled by territorial gangs selling drugs.

“As a local youth worker I’m aware of these issues,” he said. “But it’s sad this is just seen as a daily occurrence due to the drugs being pushed in the area.”

A crime scene was put in place on Sunday and has since been removed. Police are investigating but no arrests have been made.

