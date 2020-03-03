Tileyard studios teams up with The Prince's Trust to give youngsters route into music industry

Young people from disadvantaged backgrounds will be given a route into the music industry in a project run by The Prince's Trust and Tileyard recording studios.

How to Get Into Music, The Prince's Trust's first ever music industry programme, will see 20 people aged 18 to 30 collaborate with singer-songwriter Esther Durin to plan, promote and execute a concert.

The course will last 10 weeks and take place twice a year at Tileyard London in King's Cross, Europe's largest music and creative hub.

Run through Tileyard Impact, a work experience programme, the project aims to instil confidence in the students, helping them carve a future, with job prospects in the music and creative industries.

Tileyard Impact's managing director Wizdom Layne said: "The course is as real-world as possible, giving young people skills and knowledge they can apply in many careers within the industry.

"Our ultimate aim is to help them develop the attitudes, networks and experience to get jobs. It's a real privilege for us to deliver something like this for a well-respected organisation like the Prince's Trust."

The course includes the Security Industry Authority (SIA) training, giving the youngsters qualifications and the licence needed to work in the security industry. They also have the opportunity to work with Believe Digital, a music technology company, that provides musicians and artists with a digital strategy and distribution channels for their releases.