Search

Advanced search

Tileyard studios teams up with The Prince's Trust to give youngsters route into music industry

PUBLISHED: 17:01 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:16 03 March 2020

Youngsters on a Tileyard Impact programme. Picture: Tileyard

Youngsters on a Tileyard Impact programme. Picture: Tileyard

Archant

Young people from disadvantaged backgrounds will be given a route into the music industry in a project run by The Prince's Trust and Tileyard recording studios.

How to Get Into Music, The Prince's Trust's first ever music industry programme, will see 20 people aged 18 to 30 collaborate with singer-songwriter Esther Durin to plan, promote and execute a concert.

The course will last 10 weeks and take place twice a year at Tileyard London in King's Cross, Europe's largest music and creative hub.

You may also want to watch:

Run through Tileyard Impact, a work experience programme, the project aims to instil confidence in the students, helping them carve a future, with job prospects in the music and creative industries.

Tileyard Impact's managing director Wizdom Layne said: "The course is as real-world as possible, giving young people skills and knowledge they can apply in many careers within the industry.

"Our ultimate aim is to help them develop the attitudes, networks and experience to get jobs. It's a real privilege for us to deliver something like this for a well-respected organisation like the Prince's Trust."

The course includes the Security Industry Authority (SIA) training, giving the youngsters qualifications and the licence needed to work in the security industry. They also have the opportunity to work with Believe Digital, a music technology company, that provides musicians and artists with a digital strategy and distribution channels for their releases.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jeremy Corbyn says mainstream press attacked him relentlessly because he wanted to break up media monopolies and redistribute wealth

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. Picture: House of Commons

Ramani Boreland jailed for 10 years for manslaughter of Steve Narvaez-Jara at house party near Old Street

Ramani Boreland, 21, of Ambleside Close, Hackney, who was found guilty of manslaughter and violent disorder. Picture: Met Police

Jeremy Corbyn: Islington North MP on Piers Morgan, EU arrest warrants and his proudest achievements as leader

Jeremy Corbyn speaking at prime minister's questions in the House of Commons (Pic: Parliament)

Archway company that imports high end food from Italy speaks about Brexit struggles

The Peregrine Trading team. Picture: Sean Pines

Coronavirus: Central Foundation Boys’ School says no students self-isolating have yet tested positive for virus

The Central Foundation Boys School in Cowper Street EC2

Most Read

Jeremy Corbyn says mainstream press attacked him relentlessly because he wanted to break up media monopolies and redistribute wealth

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. Picture: House of Commons

Ramani Boreland jailed for 10 years for manslaughter of Steve Narvaez-Jara at house party near Old Street

Ramani Boreland, 21, of Ambleside Close, Hackney, who was found guilty of manslaughter and violent disorder. Picture: Met Police

Jeremy Corbyn: Islington North MP on Piers Morgan, EU arrest warrants and his proudest achievements as leader

Jeremy Corbyn speaking at prime minister's questions in the House of Commons (Pic: Parliament)

Archway company that imports high end food from Italy speaks about Brexit struggles

The Peregrine Trading team. Picture: Sean Pines

Coronavirus: Central Foundation Boys’ School says no students self-isolating have yet tested positive for virus

The Central Foundation Boys School in Cowper Street EC2

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arteta: Arsenal changes were risk worth taking

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett on the touchline during the FA Cup fifth round match at Fratton Park, Portsmouth.

Cally to get ‘liveable neighbourhood’ using cash banked from King’s Cross redevelopement

Cllr Paul Convery.

Islington People’s Right concludes 50th birthday celebration with Cathy Come Home screening and Ken Loach Q&A at Rio Cinema

Stock image of Ken Loach. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/ PA

Town hall approves council tax hike and liveable neighbourhood – but snubs proposals for cheaper bike storage and citizens assembly fund

Stock image of Islington school kids on climate strike outside the town hall. Picture: Polly Hancock

FA CUP – Portsmouth 0-2 Arsenal player ratings: Nelson shines as Mari impresses on debut

Arsenal's Reiss Nelson and Portsmouth's Ben Close (right) battle for the ball during the FA Cup fifth round match at Fratton Park, Portsmouth. Picture: Adam Davy/PA
Drive 24