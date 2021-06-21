News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

Arsenal pub Tollington Arms listed 'to prevent it being turned into flats'

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 1:11 PM June 21, 2021   
Martin Whelan, landlord of the Tollington Arms in Hornsey Road, Holloway, with Akhil Vyas of the  Arsenal Supporters Trust

Martin Whelan, who has run the Tollington Arms in Hornsey Road, Holloway, for 15 years, with Akhil Vyas of the Arsenal Supporters Trust who applied for it to be listed as an asset of community value - Credit: Akhil Vyas

The Tollington Arms has been listed as an asset of community value by Islington Council, protecting it from being turned into flats by developers.

The move is expected to allow Martin Whelan, the landlord of the Hornsey Road pub that is popular with Arsenal supporters, to continue trading there. 

Mr Whelan has been threatened with eviction by his landlord KRNS Properties Ltd, having clocked up more than £142,000 in rental arrears during the coronavirus lockdown and subsequent restrictions because of the pandemic.

KRNS also put the pub on the market with Drivers and Norris for £3.3millon last October.

But some members of the Arsenal Supporters Trust were concerned the pub might be turned into flats, and the fan group applied for the pub to be retained under the Localism Act.

The council has now announced it will go ahead, because the pub "furthers the social wellbeing and social interests of the local community".

You may also want to watch:

Akhil Vyas from the AST, which represents Arsenal fans, who submitted the application two months ago, is delighted at the news. 

He told the Gazette: "The pub provides thousands of fans somewhere to meet and enjoy the match day experience. Many pubs in the area have closed recently and it’s vital we keep the ones we have in existence.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Obscene gestures and racist abuse' made at Islington Council meeting
  2. 2 'No consultation': Anger Islington cricket pitch could replace park
  3. 3 Police search for man who exposed himself on Islington 393 bus
  1. 4 Five times Islington has featured in films and TV series
  2. 5 Arsenal pub Tollington Arms listed 'to prevent it being turned into flats'
  3. 6 Islington man charged with murder of shooting victim Taylor Cox
  4. 7 Appeal to trace missing Islington school girl, 14
  5. 8 Jailed: Businessman bombarded Jeremy Corbyn and other MPs with 'vile' emails
  6. 9 Largest beer garden in North London being built for Euro 2020
  7. 10 Man in hospital with potentially 'life-changing' injuries following stabbing

"We hear there may be a chance to appeal by the landlords, so although the council has agreed it's not quite a done deal - but hopefully the move helps the Tollington to remain a home for many Arsenal fans for years to come."

A "chuffed" Mr Whelan added: "Pubs are social hubs, and within a half mile radius over the last 10 years, we have lost at least eight. We are the only pub left on Hornsey Road.

"The really heart breaking thing is in the last 15 months, over 12,000 pubs have been lost that will never open again because of this pandemic.

"I want to reassure the community of Holloway we have no intention to go anywhere in the future. The Tollington Arms shall remain a pub forever."

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is also delighted with the council's decision.

"Martin is a huge asset to the community," he said. "This is the way we support each other in difficult times, getting together as a community."

KNRS Properties Ltd was approached for comment.

Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A nurse administers a coronavirus vaccine. Covid-19 cases have risen considerably in Islington

Coronavirus

Doubling of Covid-19 cases in Islington sparks concern

Ed Sheridan LDRS

Logo Icon
Islington traders hand in a 297 signature petition against the new roads schemes in the borough

'LTNs are killing us': Hundreds of Highbury traders sign petition

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Tollington Arms landlord Martin Whelan with former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell

Arsenal FC

Tollington Arms landlord relieved at rent moratorium extension

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Dame Margaret has demanded action from health secretary Matt Hancock. Picture: PA

Coronavirus

Rise in London Covid rates, but people aged 25-30 can book vaccine

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus