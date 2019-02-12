Tollington Park hit-and-run puts 75-year-old in hospital
Police are investigating after a hit-and-run in Tollington Park left an elderly man fighting for his life on Friday.
Cops were called by the London Ambulance Service at about 8.35pm to reports of a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian near the junction with Stroud Green Road.
The Emergency Services found a 75-year-out man seriously injured at the scene and he was taken to a north London hospital.
A Met Police spokesperson today said the victim “remains in a stable condition”, and “his injuries are no longer thought to be life-threatening”.
Enquiries to trace the driver, who failed to stop at the scene, are ongoing.
