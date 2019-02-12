Search

Tollington Park hit-and-run puts 75-year-old in hospital

PUBLISHED: 11:25 04 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:25 04 March 2019

A 75-year-old man was fighting for his life after a hit-and-run collision in Tollington Park. Picture: Google Maps

Police are investigating after a hit-and-run in Tollington Park left an elderly man fighting for his life on Friday.

Cops were called by the London Ambulance Service at about 8.35pm to reports of a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian near the junction with Stroud Green Road.

The Emergency Services found a 75-year-out man seriously injured at the scene and he was taken to a north London hospital.

A Met Police spokesperson today said the victim “remains in a stable condition”, and “his injuries are no longer thought to be life-threatening”.

Enquiries to trace the driver, who failed to stop at the scene, are ongoing.

Did you see what happened? Call Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 020 7433 0121 or email lucas.cumisket@archant.co.uk

