Four candidates announced for by-election in Islington

William Mata

Published: 3:54 PM June 25, 2021   
Voters in Tollington ward have a choice of four candidates for an Islington Council by-election next week. 

Labour is looking to retain the seat after previous councillor Richard Watts stepped down to take a job with Mayor of London Sadiq Khan. 

The party has put forward Mick Gilgunn, who starts as favourite, with Labour controlling both other Tollington seats and the majority of the council chamber. 

The Liberal Democrats have put forward Jane Nicolov, who will be looking to win her party’s first seat on the authority. 

Meanwhile, the Green Party has selected Jonathan Ward as its candidate and Vanessa Carson is standing for the Conservative Party. 

Polling booths will be open until 10pm on Thursday, July 1, with a winner set to be declared before midnight. 

For more information, click here. 
 

