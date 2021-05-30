Family pays tribute to Tony Eastlake after Essex Road fatal stabbing

Breaking

Published: 3:26 PM May 30, 2021 Updated: 3:51 PM May 30, 2021

The family of Tony Eastlake have described him as a "very special man" - Credit: Met Police

"Our hearts are broken forever at the loss of such a very special man."

The family of Tony Eastlake, who was stabbed to death in Islington, has paid tribute to him, as detectives launch a murder investigation.

Tributes were also paid on social media to Tony, who worked on the flower stall in Essex Road for 40 years.

No arrests have been made.

Police were called at just before 5.30pm on Saturday (May 29) to reports of an injured man in Essex Road.

Officers and ambulance crew gave first aid to the victim, who had suffered a stab injury, but were unable to save him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, the family of 55-year-old Tony Eastlake have paid tribute to him, and called for anyone with information about the killing to come forward.

"Our hearts are broken forever at the loss of such a very special man. A man who was loved by everybody in the Islington community, who is remembered as kind and caring and always laughing, but most importantly a father who leaves behind a devastated family, Lisa, Pauline, and his only daughter and best friend Paige, who he adored," they said.

"Tony worked on the flower stall on Essex Road since he was 14 years old and was there through rain or shine, a smiling and friendly face to so many of us. There have already been hundreds of messages of support for him from all those who knew and loved him over the years.

"We ask you now please for your support in helping us to find the person or people who did this to our family – who took away a life so violently and unnecessarily. If you have any information at all we beg you to please come forward so we can get justice for Tony and his family."

Witnesses reported seeing the victim involved in an altercation with another man before the assault.

Detective Chief Inspector Vicky Tunstall, leading the investigation, said: "Tony was a well-known, loved and respected member of the community. He had worked on and owned the flower stall on Essex Road for the last 39 years and was someone of considerable standing within the local area.

"We have a dedicated team of officers working around the clock to find the person or people responsible and I would like to hear from anybody who could help out investigation. I am particularly keen to hear from people who were in Halliford Road or Ecclesbourne Road between 5.20pm and 5.25pm. Did you see Tony? Or did you witness an altercation, or see anyone running away?

"I would also like to appeal to people within this area, including residential blocks and houses between Ecclesbourne Road, Halliford Road and Essex Road who may have private CCTV. I would very much like to hear from delivery drivers and owners of cars with dash cams who were travelling through the area at the time of the incident. You may have captured significant footage that we need to recover as soon as possible.

"Lastly, I would like to hear from those within the community who may have information about why this murder has taken place. We are looking at several possible motives and I am keeping an open mind as to the circumstances behind the attack. information given to police will be treated in the strictest confidence."

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference CAD 5562/29May. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.