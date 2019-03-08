Top award for Islington apprentice who helped build council homes on estates

Usama Mohamed with his award. Picture: Islington Council Archant

An apprentice who became a "crucial" part of a construction team helping build council homes in Islington has won a top award for his efforts.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Usama Mohamed was named Supply Chain Apprentice of the Year at last week's London Borough Apprenticeship Awards.

The 20-year-old worked with Osborne as a trainee site manager, helping to build new homes on estates across the borough by keeping the work on track, while monitoring quality and workers' safety.

He also took on the role of speaking to people on the estate's and dealing with any problems.

You may also want to watch:

Usama, who is studying for a Higher National Certificate in construction management, said: "This fulfils my ambition - I have done myself proud. A lot of people thought that apprenticeships were the second option to university.

"Thank God that Osborne wanted me because they have a trainee scheme with mentors, and it's well thought-out. I met the other apprentices and Osborne put you with managers with years of experience, and you get to do project management, health and safety, the whole experience of the industry."

Islington's business chief Cllr Asima Shaikh said: "I'm so pleased that the judges saw just how fantastic a role model Usama is for other young people in Islington.

"He is so highly motivated and his enthusiasm is infectious - he has raised the profile of apprenticeships and people are literally signing up after hearing from him about how they are a genuine, rewarding alternative route to university."

The council's iWork team supported 53 people into council apprenticeships in 2018/19.

To find out more about, and apply for, apprenticeships in Islington, contact the iWork team on 020 7527 2706 or at iWork@islington.gov.uk.