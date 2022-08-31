The building at 1 Torrens Street above Angel station could be partially demolished to make way for a development two storeys taller - Credit: Andre Langlois

A major development above Angel underground station which critics have warned is "dull, out-of-scale and would dwarf its surroundings" could be waved through by councillors on Monday.

Developer Tishman Speyer wants to partially demolish the existing postmodern four, five and six-storey block at one of the most prominent development sites in Islington at the crossroads between Islington High Street and City Road, known as 1 Torrens Street.

Most of the office space inside the current three buildings, which are set around a courtyard and built in the early 1990s, is currently empty.

Despite this, in its place architect firm Allford Hall Monaghan Morris (AHMM) has come up with a design that would be an additional two storeys higher with plans for more office space, building over the central courtyard.

Plans include retail floorspace, a replacement public house and fresh landscaping.

AHMM says the proposed building, which has rows of square glass façades would be transformed and re-imagined "as a piece of exemplar architectural and sustainable design so as to contribute to a much improved sense of ‘gateway’ to Angel, Islington".

"The existing building is c. 30 years since initial occupation, with many elements reaching or surpassing their original design life," they said.

The proposals have been recommended for approval by councillors at Islington Council's planning committee meeting on September 5.

Some 21 letters of objection have been sent to the council warning the proposal is "out-of-scale and would dwarf its surroundings".

Opponents have flagged there is already no lack of office space in the area given the move towards hybrid working, and claim the business case to demolish and rebuild the current building is weak.

London currently suffers from an oversupply of office space and an office-led scheme should be reconsidered, some said, adding that the current building should be refurbished rather than demolished in order to cause less pollution, disruption and reduce carbon emissions.

The local amenity group The Angel Association is critical of the proposals, which it has labelled as "dull, bland and anonymous".

It has urged the council to draw up a masterplan or design brief for this "very important part of Angel Town Centre” instead of giving the plans the green light.

Tishman Speyer has been contacted for comment.