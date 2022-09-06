An “iconic” but controversial building which stands at the gateway to the Angel shopping and business area can be replaced with a greener office block which opponents fear “lacks ambition” and is “anywhere architecture”.

The plans see the post modern stone façade above Angel tube station replaced with glass fronts and two new storeys inside to provide more office space and room for shops and a cafe at the ground floor.

There will also be a new home for the pub on the corner of Torrens Street and City Road – a Brewhouse and Kitchen, which is currently closed for refurbishment.

The current building at 1 Torrens Street, above Islington's Angel tube station, which was granted planning permission in 1988 - Credit: LDRS

Islington Council's planning committee approved the scheme at a meeting on Monday (September 5).

The groups The Twentieth Century Society and Save Britain’s Heritage said the building with its Italianate tower echoing a cupola opposite on Islington High Street should be kept as an example of post-modern late 1980s architecture.

However Islington’s planning department said it compared it with iconic buildings of the time which were listed by English Heritage, such as Number 1 Poultry in the City and the Cambridge Judge Business School.

They said: “We have found it wanting by comparison. It simply does not possess the extraordinary qualities of those post-modern buildings deemed eligible for listing by experts.”

They described the details as “clumsy and clumpy.”

Architect firm Allford Hall Monaghan Morris' vision for 1 Torrens Street in Angel, Islington - Credit: Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Eric Sorensen of the Islington Association said the new design at such a prominent gateway to the Angel business and shopping area “is typical of what has been called anywhere architecture”.

He welcomed changes to the design after consultation with residents and neighbours, but added: “The proposal remains lacking in ambition, without the distinction or status that such a prominent site deserves. ”

Residents from Duncan Terrace asked for the decision to be deferred, so they could take legal action and consider options such as a judicial review.

They said they feared the tall building would overlook their homes, affect their privacy and asked for controls on noise.

One resident, Richard Dodson, fears it will overlook his garden.

Planning officer Stefan Sanctuary said the terrace is more than 18m away and loss of privacy is not normally considered in planning.

Michael Foster Smith, speaking on behalf of the applicant, real estate company Tishman Speyer, which paid £86m for the building last year, said: “The top floor is set back on height and has been designed with residents in mind.”

He said the light impact on Duncan Terrace had been tested as “this is a key consideration", and that there will be limits to the hours the terraces will be used.

He added: “We are proud of the scheme and its design and sustainability. We think it is something Islington should be proud of.”

Cllr Tricia Clarke said the climate emergency highlighted by the summer’s extreme temperatures meant buildings have to be efficient.

“You have a chance to really put forward a design that will really adapt to climate change. I don’t really see that.”

She wanted more details on the use of grey water and energy use.

The developer said the glass would optimise heat in the winter and so windows could open in the summer, reducing reliance on air conditioning.

It would also cut water use by 50 per cent with tanks and water from showers used to flush toilets.

Cllr Paul Convery recalled that the current building was seen as “controversial” in 1988 when plans were considered.

“This modern style was not very popular," he said.

He said the present building is “distinctive and has become a landmark building", and added: “This is not a very good building”.

Cllr Convery said: "It’s true that what is being proposed by way of replacement the words bland and anonymous have been used – there’s some truth in that.

"It’s a fairly functional building.”

The sustainability of the new building is “much better”, he said.