Community crowdfunding to give ‘amazing’ Islington teacher ‘the best send off possible’

PUBLISHED: 11:58 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:58 04 January 2019

Tracey Wilson raised lots of money for different charities. Picture: Tracey Wilson

The community is crowdfunding to give an “amazing” Islington teacher who died after a collision in Hornsey last week “the best send off possible”.

Tracey Wilson, 55, of Birkbeck Road, a senior teacher at City of London Academy Islington, was hit by a van as she walked home from Tesco in Hornsey High Street on Thursday – she died two days later from her injuries.

Friends have so far raised more than £3,000 which will be split evenly between her funeral costs and supporting the Marie Curie cancer charity.

Jessie Lambie, who started the crowdfunder, described Tracey as her “best friend” and the “kindest person ever”.

She went on to state: “Tracey was a strong woman who had beaten cancer twice and who has touched many of our hearts.

“She was an amazing mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunty, cousin, teacher, mentor and friend who will be dearly missed.

“For this reason I have set up this page to help give her the best send off possible, that she deserves. As well as donating half of the raised money to Marie Curie cancer charity who she worked alongside with, during and after her battle with cancer.”

Tracey dedicated many hours supporting the charity and would often be seen in Hornsey High Street carrying a bucket for donations.

The driver who collided with Tracey stopped at the scene and there were no arrests.

City of London Academy Islinton restarts next week, when it is expected to hold a special assembly honouring Tracey’s memory.

You can donate to the crowdfunder here: gofundme.com/my-best-friend-and-kindest-person-ever

