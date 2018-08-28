Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Tracey Wilson funeral: Hundreds march through Hornsey to honour beloved Islington teacher

PUBLISHED: 15:25 18 January 2019

Tracey Wilson, a 'much loved' member of the community, died on Saturday. Picture: Tracey Wilson

Tracey Wilson, a 'much loved' member of the community, died on Saturday. Picture: Tracey Wilson

Archant

A horse-drawn hearse carried the body of a beloved Islington teacher down Hornsey High Street today – and the community followed behind for a final goodbye.

Courtney Wilson hugs his mother Tracey, who tragically died after being hit by a van. Picture: Courtney WilsonCourtney Wilson hugs his mother Tracey, who tragically died after being hit by a van. Picture: Courtney Wilson

Tracey Wilson, a mother, grandmother and child protection officer at City of London Academy Islington (COLAI), was hit by a car near St Mary’s Church, in Hornsey, on December 27. She died two days later in hospital.

The procession started at Tracey’s flat, in Birkbeck Road, and was then led by the white horse past the scene of her collision and on to the Holy Innocents Church, in Tottenham Lane, where she was buried.

Tracey’s friend Alison Ewing told the Gazette “about 400 people” accompanied Tracey to the church – and “the police stopped the traffic all the way around”.

“It was a moving service,” she added. “And Courtney [Tracey’s 34-year-old son] did a beautiful eulogy, then friends, work colleagues and her sister Lorraine all paid tribute.”

In a letter to parents, the executive COLAI headteacher Clair Varga said: “Tracey Wilson was a hugely valued member of staff at the academy and her passing is devastating for us all.

“Tracey worked here at [COLAI] and the predecessor school, Islington Green, for twenty years.

“In that time Tracey was wholly dedicated to all students and worked tirelessly for students to benefit from her exceptional care and support.

“Tracey was also a wonderful colleague and a true friend for staff [...]

“What is important now is for us all to honour and respect the life and contribution of Tracey and support each other in our loss.”

Tracey, who was 55, worked COLAI for 20 years and the school was closed today so staff and pupils could say their goodbyes.

Earlier this month Courtney led tributes to his mother in this paper, where he said:“She was a strong and inspirational woman who helped so many people and opened up so many doors.

“She listened to people and told them what was going on if they were off the path.”

Tracey also leaves behind her grandson, Cody, who she “absolutely doted on”.

Ahead of the funeral, her friend Carol Henderson said: “It’s going to be so hard to say goodbye to someone who is loved by so many.

“She was one of the kindest people I knew [...] she will be missed by so many.”

“Can’t believe the say has come to say are final goodbyes,” added Helen Morgan.

“Why does life have to be so cruel sometimes? Got some fantastic memories but right now they don’t seem enough – love you Trac, always in my heart.”

The driver who hit Tracey stopped and no further action was taken.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man ‘surviving off can of tuna a day’ as he cares for both parents

John McDermott with his parents Patrick and Catherine, both aged 77, who need full time care. Picture: Polly Hancock

Islington carries out ‘deep clean’ where homeless community sleeps in Stroud Green Road

Islington Council carried out a 'deep clean' in Stroud Green Road yesterday. Picture: Islington Council

Armed police arrest man in Upper Street in connection with gun and knife attack in Kilburn

A man is arrested near Union Chapel. Picture: @TheDynaslow

‘Crisis bulletin’ issued over ‘impending collapse’ of Gospel Oak to Barking Overground line as trains begin to vanish

The new Class 710 London Overground trains Picture: Kris Wood/TfL

Fan ‘gobsmacked’ to come within feet of Kate Middleton in Newington Green

The Duchess of Cambridge speaks with children during a visit to the King Henry's Walk Garden in Islington, London to learn about a project bringing people together through a shared love of horticulture. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday January 15, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Tolga Akmen/PA Wire

Most Read

Man ‘surviving off can of tuna a day’ as he cares for both parents

#includeImage($article, 225)

Islington carries out ‘deep clean’ where homeless community sleeps in Stroud Green Road

#includeImage($article, 225)

Armed police arrest man in Upper Street in connection with gun and knife attack in Kilburn

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Crisis bulletin’ issued over ‘impending collapse’ of Gospel Oak to Barking Overground line as trains begin to vanish

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fan ‘gobsmacked’ to come within feet of Kate Middleton in Newington Green

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Jennette Arnold announces she won’t stand for re-election to London Assembly

Jennette Arnold celebrates retaining her seat on the London Assembly. Pic: Harry Metcalfe (MUST CREDIT).

Business of the week: HMHB’s ‘fantastic’ free fitness classes combat mental health issues

Lawrence Curtis (second left) leads ab Ajani group near Kings Cross as part of his Healthy Minds Healthy Bodies business. Picture: Lawrence Curtis

Sport stars and celebrities assemble for the NBA London game at the O2

Comedian Michael McIntyre at the NBA London match (Pic: David M.Benett)

Arsenal U18 5-2 Spurs U18 FA Youth Cup fourth round: PLAYER RATINGS as 17-year-old prodigy Bukayo Saka shines – again

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka made his Premier League debut on New Year's Day. PA

Arsenal U18 5-2 Spurs U18 aet: Bukayo Saka shines as young guns show character to win North London derby

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka made his Premier League debut on New Year's Day. PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists