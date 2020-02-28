Traffic measure in Canonbury road that has brought in £450,000 labelled a 'trap'

The traffic measure in Grange Grove, Islington. Picture: Andre Langlois Archant

A traffic measure in Canonbury that has brought in hundreds of thousands of pounds in fines was ruled to have inadequate signage because it didn't display the width restriction in metric.

Islington Council suspended enforcement at the Grange Grove restriction last year after the adjudicator scrapped a penalty charge notice over the signage.

In order to stop lorries using the road but allow emergency vehicles to pass through, people now have to pass down the left of an island. But in 2016 the island physically stopping vehicles passing through the middle was removed, which some drivers say is confusing.

At the same time an enforcement camera was installed, and since then some 9,000 people have been hit with PCNs, bringing in north of £450,000.

"The changes to the road layout created an obvious 'trap' for motorists and aided by a camera Islington Council have made hay with the fines," said Michael Wright. "From 2003 until the idiotic changes were made to the road furniture in 2016 there were no breaches.

"I obtained sight of road engineers plans for the 2016 alterations showing a slightly lower infill in the centre of the road and this would have been almost as effective as the original one but for reasons which are unclear the central raised area was dispensed with."

Michael has now suggested anyone who has not yet paid their fine could successfully appeal.

Bernard Gorman, 61, and his wife Carol did pay a £65 PCN for driving in the middle of the road. He says there is insufficient signage, but the council maintains it meets legal requirements.

Bernard said: "I was actually staggered as to the number of tickets being handed out.

"It's a great source of income and all the poor drivers like my wife are being penalised.

An Islington council spokesperson said: "We issue penalty charge notices (PCNs) for moving traffic violations when drivers don't follow local regulations, which are there for good reasons including stopping rat-running, improving safety and reducing air pollution in local neighbourhoods.

"Any member of the public who has received a Penalty Charge Notice at this location is entitled either to settle by paying the charge or lodge an appeal to the council against that charge."