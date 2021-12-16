Islington Council has proposed traffic-reducing measures meaning vehicles will no longer be able to travel northbound along Bath Street between Peerless Street and Old Street - Credit: Google Maps

A traffic-reducing measure that would see vehicles banned from driving on part of Bath Street has been proposed by Islington Council.

The council - together with Transport for London (TfL) - has mooted a change that would see vehicles no longer allowed to travel northbound along Bath Street between Peerless Street and Old Street.

Both bodies have reacted to data which shows traffic has significantly increased on Bath Street, which is often used as a cut-through to avoid the nearby Old Street roundabout.

Cllr Rowena Champion, the council's eco chief, said: “Local people know their streets better than anyone, and we've listened carefully to what they have been telling us about traffic on Bath Street, especially in light of the work to transform Old Street roundabout.

"That is why we're proposing the introduction of measures to reduce traffic, making the area cleaner, greener, and healthier for local people.

"We look forward to hearing feedback during the consultation."

Northbound travel on Bath Street - between Peerless Street and City Road - would remain unchanged under the proposal.

No changes are suggested to the 812 bus route, while loading bays would also not be affected.

This proposed measure arrives six weeks after the nearby St Luke’s CofE Primary School became the borough's 36th 'school street'.

Traffic is now banned from travelling down Radnor Street, Lizard Street, Bartholomew Square and Mitchell Street at drop-off and pick-up times during the school term.

The scheme has been implemented on an 18 month trial basis, and cements Islington's status as the borough with the highest number of such streets in London.

Should the Bath Street consultation garner positive feedback, the proposal is likely to be introduced next spring.

The online consultation - open since Monday - will close on January 16.

Comments can also be sent in writing to: Transport Strategy & Active Travel, Environment, Islington Town Hall, Upper Street, N1 2UD.

For further information, visit islington.gov.uk/consultations/2021/bath-street-traffic-reversal