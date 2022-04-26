News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Cyclist injured in Clerkenwell crash

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 11:58 AM April 26, 2022
Crash on Goswell Road, Islington

A cyclist has been injured after colliding with a motorbike on Goswell Road this morning (April 26) - Credit: Met Police

A collision between a cyclist and a motorcyclist is causing delays in and around the Clerkenwell area.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 8.42am today - April 26 - to reports of a crash in Goswell Road.

The cyclist - aged in his 30s - was injured in the crash.

He was taken to a north London hospital where his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

The latest information from TfL confirms that delays persist around the Goswell Road area, particularly at the junction of Wakley Street.

London Live News
Cycling
Metropolitan Police
Islington News

