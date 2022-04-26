A cyclist has been injured after colliding with a motorbike on Goswell Road this morning (April 26) - Credit: Met Police

A collision between a cyclist and a motorcyclist is causing delays in and around the Clerkenwell area.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 8.42am today - April 26 - to reports of a crash in Goswell Road.

The cyclist - aged in his 30s - was injured in the crash.

He was taken to a north London hospital where his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

The latest information from TfL confirms that delays persist around the Goswell Road area, particularly at the junction of Wakley Street.