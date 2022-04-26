Cyclist injured in Clerkenwell crash
Published: 11:58 AM April 26, 2022
- Credit: Met Police
A collision between a cyclist and a motorcyclist is causing delays in and around the Clerkenwell area.
Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 8.42am today - April 26 - to reports of a crash in Goswell Road.
The cyclist - aged in his 30s - was injured in the crash.
He was taken to a north London hospital where his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
No arrests have been made.
The latest information from TfL confirms that delays persist around the Goswell Road area, particularly at the junction of Wakley Street.