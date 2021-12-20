News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
All trains over Finsbury Park bridge to be cancelled on Boxing Day

William Mata

Published: 5:56 PM December 20, 2021
Mainline trains through Finsbury Park are set to be disrupted on Boxing Day as Network Rail completes East Coast Main Line repairs. 

All trains are set to be cancelled with no bus links provided both on December 25 (as is custom) but also on December 26 with engineers working Christmas weekend. 

Finsbury Park bridge will be repaired as part of the works. After the last train on Christmas Eve work will take place to upgrade the wooden timber, which runs over the bridge and the rail attaches to with a stronger replacement. 
Services resume as standard from December 27.

Gary Munns, project manager, said: “I’m looking forward to spending the festive period with my team working on this project to improve the bridge, which will make sure train services can continue running safely and reliably.

“Carrying out these vital improvements on Christmas Day and Boxing Day gives us the opportunity to complete the work safely and efficiently, without causing disruption for passengers.”
 

