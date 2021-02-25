Finsbury Park trains set to be cancelled over the weekend for railway work
There will be no Finsbury Park trains to or from London King’s Cross, Moorgate or St Pancras International stations this weekend.
A reduced Thameslink and Great Northern timetable will be in place from Friday (February 26) to Sunday (February 28) to allow Network Rail to prepare for the main three-month stage of the £1.2billion East Coast Main Line upgrade starting next week.
The project will see the track layout at King’s Cross improved and a railway tunnel which has been out of use since the 1970s reopened in works between March and June.
Ed Akers, principal programme sponsor for Network Rail’s East Coast Upgrade, said: “Untangling the complex track layout just outside of King’s Cross and reopening a railway tunnel which has been closed for over 40 years will make it easier for trains to enter and exit the station, improving journeys for all those travelling to and from the station."
Jenny Saunders, Great Northern and Thameslink customer services director, said: "With no trains running south of Potters Bar, New Barnet and Gordon Hill this Friday and other changes over the weekend, passengers making essential journeys will need to take buses to connect with services into London and this will take longer."
Rail minister Chris Heaton-Harris added: “As passengers return to our railway, these upgrades will make journeys in and out of one of Britain’s most historic stations more punctual and reliable, and I want to thank all those keeping services running as the work is carried out.”
