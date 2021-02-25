News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Traffic & Travel

Finsbury Park trains set to be cancelled over the weekend for railway work

Author Picture Icon

Franki Berry

Published: 11:30 AM February 25, 2021   
The new Finsbury Park station entrance. Picture TfL

There will be no Finsbury Park trains to or from London King’s Cross, Moorgate or St Pancras International this weekend - Credit: Archant

There will be no Finsbury Park trains to or from London King’s Cross, Moorgate or St Pancras International stations this weekend. 

A reduced Thameslink and Great Northern timetable will be in place from Friday (February 26) to Sunday (February 28) to allow Network Rail to prepare for the main three-month stage of the  £1.2billion East Coast Main Line upgrade starting next week.

The project will see the track layout at King’s Cross improved and a railway tunnel which has been out of use since the 1970s reopened in works between March and June.

Tracks at London King's Cross station

The track layout at King’s Cross will be improved as part of the of the £1.2billion East Coast Main Line upgrade - Credit: Network Rail

Ed Akers, principal programme sponsor for Network Rail’s East Coast Upgrade, said: “Untangling the complex track layout just outside of King’s Cross and reopening a railway tunnel which has been closed for over 40 years will make it easier for trains to enter and exit the station, improving journeys for all those travelling to and from the station."

Jenny Saunders, Great Northern and Thameslink customer services director, said: "With no trains running south of Potters Bar, New Barnet and Gordon Hill this Friday and other changes over the weekend, passengers making essential journeys will need to take buses to connect with services into London and this will take longer."

You may also want to watch:

Rail minister Chris Heaton-Harris added: “As passengers return to our railway, these upgrades will make journeys in and out of one of Britain’s most historic stations more punctual and reliable, and I want to thank all those keeping services running as the work is carried out.”

Most Read

  1. 1 'This is the end of my political career': Richard Watts stands down
  2. 2 WATCH: Air ambulance called to Islington flat fire
  3. 3 Islington Council pauses plans to chop down 70-year-old mulberry tree
  1. 4 Islington mental health charity Clubhouse gets £225,000 funding boost
  2. 5 Richard Watts to stand down as leader of Islington Council
  3. 6 Police force entry to alleged Islington 'house party' amid pandemic
  4. 7 Three strikes and you're out: Jail term for drug dealer
  5. 8 Meet Islington Boxing Club's new coaches
  6. 9 The Mall: Mystery surrounds incoming Upper Street supermarket identity
  7. 10 MP broke rules with late declaration of Islington payments, report finds
Islington News
Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dixon Clark Court tree removal 18.02.21.The tree cutting continues

Video

WATCH: End to tree-gate as Dixon Clark Court felling starts

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Hungerford Primary School

Coronavirus

Islington primary's food bank experiences spike in demand

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Diarmaid Ward, Islington Council's executive member for housing and development

Housing

Islington landlord licence scheme goes live to try protect renters' rights

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Highbury Leisure Centre 

Highbury Leisure Centre pool ready to reopen after fire

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus