Tube services should be back to normal on Sunday following strike action on Saturday - Credit: Mike Brooke

There are a number of potential disruptions on the roads and railways across Hackney, Islington, Tower Hamlets and Newham to look out for this week - starting tomorrow (December 19).

Hackney

There will be temporary traffic light signals in place to facilitate G Network works in Dalston, in Graham Road, at the junction of Penpoll Road until tomorrow - December 20.

Traffic is expected to be slow moving in both directions of Graham Road approaching the works.

Meanwhile, ESP Electricity Limited will be working in Pitfield Street until 6pm on Tuesday - December 21.

Islington

Temporary traffic signals are in operation to facilitate junction improvement works in York Way where the road meets Copenhagen Street, and will impact traffic in all surrounding roads.

Ongoing work at the Old Street junction to implement a new road layout will continue to affect traffic in all directions.

One of three lanes is closed southbound on City Road on the approach to the Old Street former roundabout as part of the works.

G Network will be working on Arvon Road and Witherington Road until 6pm tomorrow - December 20.

Two-way signals will be in place on both streets during this period.

Tower Hamlets

Congestion is expected to continue in Whitechapel High Street in all directions as a result of emergency Cadent Gas works.

There will be temporary traffic signals in operation at the junction of Commercial Street and Leman Street, with delays along Aldgate High Street, Mansell Street, Whitechapel Road and Commercial Street.

Here, there may be southbound tailbacks as far as Shoreditch.

Motorists are advised to seek other routes where possible for the duration of the works, which will last until Tuesday - December 21.

Newham

Delays are possible in both directions, as long-running utility works continue in Stratford High Street, between Bow Roundabout on the A12 and the A118 Great Eastern Road.

There will be a weight restriction on a section of the High Street, Stratford, during the collaborative works between Thames Water and Newham Council, which are expected to last until April.

Vehicles over 7.5 tonnes are being diverted eastbound via the A118 Great Eastern Road and westbound via Bow Roundabout.

