Tube line suspended and other travel updates for this week

Published: 5:46 PM July 16, 2021

Underground lines are set to be affected this week. - Credit: Archant

We’ve rounded up traffic changes that might affect your journey this week.

Hackney

Paul Street, Shoreditch is closed due to roadworks until 24 July.

Road closures are in action between Dalston Lane, Cecilia Road, Sandringham Road, and Wayland Avenue as a part of an experimental low traffic neighbourhood until July, 28, 2022 in Dalston.

Nearby, between the A107, Marcoe Place and Spurstowe Terrace, the same is in place until the same date.

You may also want to watch:

Ashwin Road in Dalston is closed until August 27.

On Holywell Lane in Shoreditch delays are likely due to a carriageway incursion until July 23.

On Great Eastern Street delays are likely due to a carriageway incursion until July 29.

Until December 17, Arnold Circus in Shoreditch is closed to vehicles except Calvert Avenue and Canal Street.

Waterson Street, Dalston is closed and the adjacent Kingsland Road has a lane closure from July 16 to 22 July due to roadworks.

Hackney Road has multi-way signals in place from 12 to 16 July due to roadworks.

Acer Road, Dalston is closed July 5 to 23 due to roadworks.

Middleton Road, Dalston has multi-way signals in place from 12 July to 22, which may cause delays.

John Campbell Road, Dalston, is closed July 19 to August 13.

Delays are likely on Shacklewell Road, Dalston, due to roadworks between July 15-19.

July 12 to 16 July Mare Street is closed by Western Union Bank.

Amhurst Road has two-way signals in place from July 20 to 22 July, which may cause delays.

Cricket Field Road, Lower Clapton has multi-way signals in place from July 19 to July 21, which may cause delays.

Tudor Road is closed due to Thames Water works between 19-23 July.

East Cross Route, Hackney Wick is closed July 22-23.

A lane is closed on Stoke Newington Common July 20-21.

Lordship Road, Stoke Newington has two-way signals in place until August 27 which may cause delays.

Manor Road, Stamford Hill has roadworks from July 20 to 22 that may cause delays.

Islington

Dove Road has traffic light controls that might cause delays until July 19.

Ockendon Road is closed until 7 February 2022.

Traffic controls are in place on Paul Street, Shoreditch until July 24.

Until January 3, 2022, Colebrooke Row, Danbury Street and Wharf Road in Angel are closed by bollards due to a Covid-19 road change.

Islington High Street, A1 has lane closures reducing southbound traffic until August 7.

Drayton Park has roadworks and multi-way traffic lights that may cause traffic from July 19-28.

Ronalds Road is closed at multiple points between July 26 and September 3.

Tower Hamlets

The roads surrounding Middleton Green in Cambridge Heath are closed as a low traffic neighbourhood.

From 5 July to 5 August, there is a road closure on Arbour Square, Ratcliffe.

There is a road closure on Leman Street, Whitechapel until 30 August.

On Commercial Road, Aldgate, a contraflow traffic system and a lane closure is in place which may cause delays July 16-22.

Henriques Street, Aldgate is closed from July 19 to August 27. Arbour Square is closed until August 12.

Salmon Lane, Limehouse has multi-way signals on July 17 and 18.

Tube

On the Hammersmith and City there is no service on the whole line Saturday, 17 and Sunday, 18, and replacement buses are running.

There is no service on the District Line between Tower Hill and Upminster on July 17-18, and replacement buses are running.

Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 July there is no service between Bank and Canary Wharf and Canning Town and Canary Wharf, and replacement buses are running.

On the Overground there is no service between Hackney Downs and Enfield Town and Cheshunt. Other London Overground connections are advised between Liverpool Street and Seven Sisters. Replacement buses are operating between Seven Sisters and Enfield Town and Cheshunt.

Any Greater Anglia and Stansted Express trains due to stop at Seven Sisters will stop at Tottenham Hale instead.

Monday, July 20 to Thursday, 23, the 10.03pm and 10.34pm Clapham Junction to Stratford will not operate.