Key road closed: Hackney and Islington travel news July 31 - August 6

Published: 7:07 PM July 30, 2021 Updated: 7:15 PM July 30, 2021

Road works are set to be a factor in parts of Brent this week. - Credit: Fiona Hanson/PA Archive/PA Images

Look out for these road works and travel disruptions in the week to come in Hackney and Islington.

Hackney

Hoxton Square has roadworks 6 August to 13 August that are likely to cause delays.

Garden Walk, Old Street is closed between 9 and 13 August which is likely to cause delays.

Pitfield Street, De Beauvoir Town has traffic controls 5 August to 11 August that are likely to cause delays.

There are roadworks on Worship Street, Shoreditch that may cause delays until 4 August.

A road closure on Holywell Lane is likely to cause delays until 30 July.

Roadworks on Luke Street and Phipp Street are likely to cause delays until 3 August. Nearby, between the A107, Marcoe Place and Spurstowe Terrace, the same is in place until the same date.

Ashwin Road in Dalston is closed until 27 August.

Until 17 December 2021 Arnold Circus in Shoreditch is closed to vehicles except Calvert Avenue and Canal Street.

Lordship Road, Stoke Newington has two-way signals in place until 27 August which may cause delays.

Lower Clapton Road has a lane closure from 2 August to 11 August that is likely to cause delays.

A Lane Closure on Clapton Common is likely to cause delays 31 July to 1 August.

Islington

Hornsey Road and Holloway Road are closed until 6 August to 10 August.

Until 31 July Bunhill Road is closed.

Offord Road has roadworks until 5 August.

Palmer Place is closed until 6 August.

Baalbec Road and Highbury Place are closed until 3 September. Nearby Calabria Road is closed 9 August to 11 August, and Aberdeen Lane is closed 2 August to 27 August.

Hornsey Rise has traffic controls that may cause delays until 22 August.

Ockendon Road is closed until 7 February 2022.

Until 3rd January 2022 Colebrooke Row, Danbury Street and Warf Road in Angel are closed by bollards due to a Covid-19 road change.

Islington High Street, A1 has lane closures reducing southbound traffic until 7 August.

Ronalds Road is closed at multiple points until 3 September.

Rail

On Saturday 31 July and Sunday 1 August there is no service on the Circle Line.

On Saturday 31 July and Sunday 1 August there is no service on the District Line between Ealing and Aldgate East, replacement buses will be operating.

On Sunday 1 August from 10pm there will be no service on the Overground between Highbury and Islington and Dalston Junction, replacement buses will operate.

There is possible strike action planned between Tuesday 3 August and Friday 9 August that will cause severe disruption if it goes ahead. It will affect all lines except the Overground and the DLR, TfL Rail, and Tram services.