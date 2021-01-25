High Court ruling 'will not directly impact' People Friendly Streets

Published: 2:50 PM January 25, 2021

A high court ruling against road schemes in London will not affect Islington's People Friendly Street, the council has claimed.

On January 20, Mrs Justice Beverley Lang ruled that Mayor Sadiq Khan and Transport for London (TfL) had acted unlawfully over a particular aspect of their Streetspace programme.

In the judicial review brought by United Trade Action Group and the Licensed Taxi Drivers Association, the judge found the scheme "failed to distinguish taxis from 'general traffic'" and its treatment of them "irrational" around an order to restrict traffic along the A10.

Islington Council has also been rolling out low-traffic schemes - coined People Friendly Streets neighbourhoods - to make the borough greener.

A spokesperson said: "Although Islington Council has used TfL funding for some of its People Friendly Streets schemes through the Streetspace programme, the council follows its own processes to deliver People Friendly Streets.

"People Friendly Streets are not directly impacted by the High Court's ruling on the Streetspace programme. However, the council is carefully reviewing the ruling."

TfL said it will seek to appeal the judgement: "Temporary Streetspace schemes are enabling safer essential journeys during this exceptionally challenging time and are vital to ensuring that increased car traffic does not threaten London’s recovery from coronavirus."