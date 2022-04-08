There are part closures on the DLR this weekend - Credit: DLR

Will you be travelling around the Islington, Hackney, Tower Hamlets and Newham areas over the next week?

Here are some planned roadworks and railway disruptions affecting inner north and east London from tomorrow - Saturday, April 9 - to next Friday.

Rail

On the DLR, there will be no service between Shadwell and Bank, or between Poplar and Stratford, this weekend (April 9 and 10).

Delays and disruption are possible for Night Tube services on the Central and Victoria lines this weekend due to the ongoing threat of strike action.

There are no major disruptions planned across the TfL network during the week.

However, a number of lines will have part and full closures across the Easter weekend - beginning Good Friday (April 15).

There will be no service on the District between Tower Hill and West Ham, while the Hammersmith & City line will be completely closed, from April 15-18.

Replacement buses will be running from Tower Hill to Canning Town then non-stop to Barking.

There will be no DLR service between Prince Regent and Beckton from next Friday to Sunday (April 15-17).

Replacement buses will run between Custom House and Beckton.

Other disruptions are planned across the network so check before you travel if you’re going further afield.

Road

Islington

Delays are likely in Islington High Street and in City Road, near the junction of the two, due to ongoing works.

There are works planned in Canonbury Road, near Canonbury Square, from Tuesday to Thursday next week.

Roadworks which began in Caledonian Road this week are scheduled to continue until next Thursday.

Hackney

Work is planned in Green Lanes, next to Clissold Park on Tuesday.

Nearby, delays are likely in Lordship Park while council works are carried out from Monday to Thursday.

A lane will be closed in Kingsland Road, Dalston this weekend (April 9 - 10).

Downs Road, near Hackney Downs Park, is set to be closed until the end of next week.

A lane will be closed in Dalston Lane from Monday.

Graham Road will be closed near Mare Street for several weeks from today (April 8).

Tower Hamlets

Brick Lane will be closed near Buxton Street tomorrow, while a lane remains closed in Whitechapel High Street until Monday.

Roadworks are scheduled in Bethnal Green Road on Sunday.

A lane will be closed in Mile End Road, by Mile End Park, until Tuesday.

Delays are likely in Abbott Road due to works from Monday to Thursday.

Old Ford Road by Victoria Park will be closed on Wednesday for council works.

Newham

There will be works in Tramway Avenue near the Broadway junction from Monday to Thursday.

Roadworks in Green Street, Forest Gate are due to continue until Tuesday.

Avoid the North Woolwich Road area if you can due to ongoing works.

Church Road is closed due to work near First and Second Avenue until next month.